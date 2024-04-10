Outside Circle: Horse sales, college rodeo, fundraiser, clinics galore, series and more

I don’t know about you, but I’m sure all caught up on wind. So much easterly wind has been especially tiresome. Fortunately, there’s been some moisture with it here, unlike many April winds in the past. The recent moisture dampened down the fire danger, too, which is a blessing.

Presho Livestock Horse Sale will be April 27. To get into the catalog, you need your consignment in by April 17.The consignment fee is $40, no sale fee $50, plus a 7% commission. All horses, whether in the catalog or open sale, must have a current negative coggins, as per state law. The loose horse sale will start at 11 a.m., with the catalog sale at 1 p.m. For more information, call or text Sara at 605-413-6924.

Entries opened April 14 for the NVRHA-WY Shannon Lakner Memorial show. The show will be May 18-19 at the Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. Saturday will be a clinic, Sunday is the show. For more information and to get entry forms, call or email Heather at 307-277-1419 or Heather.gabbard@yahoo.com .

The Miles City Community College Rodeo will be April 18-19 at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m., the Sunday performance at 10 a.m. Slack will be Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Roundup Horse Sale will be May 10-11, at the Fairgrounds in Roundup, Mont. A preview and pig roast will be May 10 at 5:30 p.m. On the 11th will be a preview at 8:30 a.m., a tack sale at 10, and the horse sale to follow. Catalogs will be ready to mail out April 19. For more info or to get a catalog, call Allen Slabaugh at 406-320-0913 or Levi Hershberger at 406-323-8035.

The 3rd Annual Faith High School rodeo Team Feed/Auction will be April 25 at the Faith Community Center, Faith, S.D. The silent auction will be 5-7 p.m., with the Branding Help and Pie Auction at 7 p.m.

Randy Guggisberg is holding a Reining Spring Clinic on May 4 at Custer, S.D. there will be both a Beginning Horse, 9 a.m. to noon, $150, and Advanced Horse, 1-4 p.m., $150. If you want to be in both it is $275. You must reserve your spot by April 26, and you’ll need to call Christy at 970-571-7279 to sign up. You can also email her at Sliding.g@gmail.com . If you want to talk to Randy about the clinic, call 605-431-5117.

This clinic will fill early, so you’d better get signed up pronto, for the Carson James 3 Day Horsemanship Clinic July 5-7 at the Fergus County Fairgrounds, Lewistown, Mont. It’s limited to 24 riders with two groups of 12. It’s $750 for the clinic, with a $350 non-refundable deposit required by May 1. You can audit as well. Contact Sonja at 406-366-9621 or email her at sonja.ms1@gmail.com .

The Historic Saddle Club at Scottsbluff, Neb., will be hosting a Terry Clancey Cow Horse Clinic on May 11. for dry and cattle work it is $200, dry and flag only, $150. Either has a $50 non-refundable deposit required. Limited to 15 riders. You can get signed up at http://www.historicsaddleclub.wildapricot.org/event . For more info, call or text 520-678-6168.

Here are some dates to get on your calendar. The Sitting Bull College Youth Rodeo Series will kick off on May 22, then June 19, July 10 and August 7. There’s a new age division this year, and they are now peewee 6 and under, jr. jr. 7-10, jr. 11-14 and sr. 15-18. These will be held at Ft. Yates, N.D.

A Working Cow Horse clinic will be held at Hall Performance Horses, Torrington, Wyoming on May 24-26. It’s $500 for the clinic with $250 required to hold your spot. All levels are welcome and topics covered will include flag work, herd work, boxing, and fence work. For more info, call Kirk Hall at 605-431-3607.

The 15th Annual Full House Horse Sale will be May 25 at Newcastle, Wyo. The preview will be at 8 a.m., sale at 1 p.m. There are 60+ horses consigned. To request a catalog, email fullhousehorsesale@gmail.com . You can watch videos of the sale horses at http://www.fullhousehorsesale.com .

Well, that’s my windy circle for another week. I hope the grass is greening up at your place and spring work is going well. Please pray for our nation, our military, the border invasion, Israel and your neighbors. May God bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

April 13, 2024

> 64th SDSU Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo, Apr. 12-13, Brookings, S.D.

> Coors Bull Riding Classic, Apr. 12-13, Holum Expo, Brown Co. Fairgrounds, Aberdeen, S.D.

> ARP Spring Fling Barrel Race, Apr. 12-14, E. Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Historic Saddle Club Arena Cleanup Day/Gymkhana, Apr. 13, 9 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Youth Horse Judging Clinic and Judging School, Apr. 13, 9 a.m., Holzer Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale, April 13, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 13-14, Billy Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Team Sorting Practice, Apr. 14, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Open Horse Sale, Apr. 18, after cattle sale, Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway/Tie Down Roping Clinic, April 20-24, Hammel Ranch, Hot Springs, S.D.

> YRHA Schooling Show, Apr. 21, Anderson Training Stables, Wilsall, Mont.

> NWBRA Double Qualifier Barrel Race, Apr. 21, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Ranch Horse Show Clinic, Apr. 21, Ag/Equine Complex, Riverton, Wyo.

> 3rd Annual Faith High School Rodeo Team Feed/Auction, Apr. 25, Community Center, Faith, S.D.

> Old West Days/Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Apr.26-27, Valentine, Neb.

> Good Bull Dogging School, Apr. 26-27, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> BHSU YellowJacket Stampede Rodeo, Apr. 26-27, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Apr. 27, 1 p.m., Presho, S.D.

> Benefit Muley Roping for Billy, Dinner,Dance,Auction, Apr. 27, Cowley Arena,Cowley, Wyo.

> Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race, open and slot race, April 27, Bowman, N.D.

> National Circuit Finals Steer Roping, Apr. 27-28, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Onward and Upward BullRiding, Goat Tying, Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, DEX, Huron, S.D.

>Ryan Cloverdale/KC Groves Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 6th Annual Teresa Jorgenson Barrel Race, Apr. 27-28, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Wrangler Team Roping, Apr. 27-28, 9 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo.

> Good Ranch Open and Ote Berry Jr. BullDogging Jackpots, April 28, Long Valley, S.D.

> Carole Hollers Breakaway Clinic, May. 3-5, Zoll, S.D.

> Randy Guggisberg Reining Clinic, May 4, Custer, S.D.

> Premier of the Sandhills Catalog Horse Sale, May 5, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, May 10-12, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Roundup Horse Sale, May 11, Fairgrounds, Roundup, Mont.

> Terry Clancey Cow Horse Clinic, May 11, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> Team Sorting Practice, May 12, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> NVRHA-WY Shannon Lakner Memorial, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo.

> SDVRHA Clinic/Show, May 18-19, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Miles City Community College Rodeo, May 18-21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Haiden Hadley Thompson Goat Tying Clinic, May 20-21, Buffalo Stampede Arena, Kadoka, S.D.

> TyTuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 21-22, Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.

> Working Cow Horse Clinic, May 24-26, Hall Performance Horses, Torrington, Wyo.

> Goat Tying Clinic #2, May. 25, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

> 15th Annual Full House Horse Sale, May 25, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> Live Horse Racing, May 25-27, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Indian Relay Races, May 25-27, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeos, May 26, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D.

> 17th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Roping Clinics, May 27-30, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Jacy Milligan GoatTying/BreakawayClinics,May28-29,Historica SaddleClub Arena,Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Clint Humble Pickup Man School, May 29-30, Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Rank On The River Ranch Rodeo,Ranch Broncs, Bulls and Barrels, May 31, Chamberlain, S.D.

> 5th Annual Indian Relay Races, June 1-2, Mobridge, S.D.

> Bronc Match, June 2, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 3 Event Roping/Goat Tying Clinic, June 3-4, Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D.

> 25th Annual Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 3-6, Meteetsee, Wyo.

> Montana High School Rodeo Finals, June 3-8, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, Mont.

> Deadwood PBR, June 7-8, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D.

> Sheridan WYO Wranglers Extreme Trail Challenge, June 8, Agri-Park Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

> CNFR, June 9-15, Casper, Wyo.

> 27th Annual Jake Clark Mule Days, June 10-16, Ralston, Wyo.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, June 15, Miles City, Mont.

> Squirt’s Bridle and Bible Camp, June 17-18, Reva Gap, Reva, S.D.

> St. Francis Indian Days Rodeos, June 21-22, St. Francis, S.D.

> Team Sorting Practice, June 23, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 4th Annual Hadly McCormick Memorial Roping, June 29, Torrington Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Sheridan County Ranch Rodeo, June 29, Plentywood, Mont.

> Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, July 5-7, Powell, Wyo.

> Ft. Meade Endurance Ride, July 6-7, Barry Stadium, Ft. Meade, S.D.

> Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, July 8-12, Cody, Wyo.

> Team Sorting Practice, July 14, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, Aug. 9-11, Huron, S.D.

APRIL 13, 2024

EVENT SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 9, 22, 29, 30, June 5 (make up dates June 18, 19), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: April 13; Worden, Mont.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DELANCEY THURSDAY NIGHT ROUND ROBIN TEAM ROPING: June 6, 20, 27; July 11, 18; Aug.1, 22, 29; DeLancey Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 14, 21, 28, rain date May 26; Four Seasons Indoor Arena, Newcastle, Wyo.

>KNUCKLE SALOON BULL RIDING SERIES: April 27, May 18, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, finals Nov. 16, 6 p.m. calcutta, bulls at 7 p.m, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAY SERIES: Apr. 20, May 18; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., April 13, May 4, June 15; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>NORTH COUNTRY STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION VRH WINTER SERIES: 8:30 a.m. start, April 27-28; 406 Arena, Vaughn, Mont.

>LADIES OPEN AND YOUTH BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS: April14; Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>SITTING BULL COLLEGE YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 22, June 19, July 10, Aug. 7; Ft. Yates, N.D.

>THE WINNERS CLUB BREAKAWAY, CALF ROPING, BIBLE STUDY: Wednesdays, starting Feb. 21, 4 p.m. Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

>3 MAN DOCTORING SERIES: June 29-30, Aug. 3-4, Aug. 24-25 (finals), Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.