Outside Circle: Ranch horse show, cowgirl triathlons, ranch rodeos, Bible camp, roping clinic, relays

This area is continuing to get some lovely rain. It’s making haying rather challenging, but the grass is sure green and nice. Like Dad always said “I’ve waited a lot longer for it to get wet than I have for it to get dry.”

Powder River Ranch Horse Versatility Show will be July 26, 9:30 a.m., at the fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. It’s open to all ages and the classes are ranch reining, ranch riding, ranch cutting, ranch cow work, ranch conformation and ranch trail. Entry fee is $150. You need to call Karla McDonald at 406-671-5441 for information or to enter.

The third event of the Four Directions Bull Riding series will be July 29, 7 p.m., at Lazy 2M Arena, Rocky Ford, S.D. Entry fees are as follows: open, $100 with $1000 added, Jr. $50 with $250 added, and Mini bulls, $20 with $100 added. To enter, call Annette 605-891-1575.

J5 Productions Cowgirl Triathlon will be July 31, 3 p.m., at the fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. This is an event where the contestant breakaway ropes, runs barrels and goat ties on the same horse in one run. Open and 40+ and up divisions entry fee is $100; youth 18 and under $75. Entries are open now and will close July 31 at 2:30 a.m. Entry link is on J5 Productions Cowgirl Triathlon Facebook page.

Shortly following that event will be the Pinnacle Bank Ranch Rodeo, also at the fairgrounds in Newcastle, Wyo. A calcutta will be at 6:30, ranch rodeo at 7 p.m. Entr forms can be found on the Facebook page or at http://www.WestonCountyFair.org .

Potter Co. Fair Bulls, Broncs, Barrels and Mutton Busting will be Aug. 2, at Gettysburg, S.D. A calcutta will be at 7 with the event to follow. Entries are open now. Bronc and bull riders need to enter with Michelle Peterson 605-393-7752. If you have questions call Thad Beringer 605-769-0272.

Entries are open now through Aug. 13 for the Keya Paha Co. Fair and Rodeo Women’s Triathlon on Aug. 16, 1 p.m. in Norden, Neb. Entry fee is $100 with 75% pay back. Text entries to 402-760-2569.

The Youth Cowboy Bible Camp and Rodeo will be Aug 3 at the Fall River Co. Fairgrounds, Edgemont, S.D. The Bible camp is for ages 8-18 and will include roping, barrels and bull riding. The rodeo will follow at 6 p.m. Meals will be provided for the students. To register call 605-440-3529 or email Tami.Hughson@gmail.com .

If you like bronc riding, you need to be at the 69th Home on the Range Champions Ride Saddle Bronc Match at Sentinel Butte, N.D. on Aug. 2. A live calcutta will be Aug. 1, 6 p.m., at the N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora, N.D. On the day of the event the grand entry will be at 12:30 with the match starting at 1 p.m. Advance tickets are recommended and can be bought via the Facebook page Home on the Range Champions Ride Matc.

A team roping clinic with Bret and Jhett Trenary will be Aug. 4-5 at Kiplinger Arena, McCook, Neb. Youth 18 and under is $350, adults $400, both require a non-refundable $200 deposit to hold a spot. They’re taking 10 headers and 10 heelers. To sign up or learn more, contact Jhett at 719-221-3643.

NDSU Slope County is holding a free 4-H Horse Clinic on Aug. 5, 5 p.m., at Slope Co. Fairgrounds, Amidon, N.D. Brenda Rettinger and Shausta Blodgett will help your kids better to connect with their horse, build confidence with them and help with horsemanship and showmanship. To sign up call/text Lynette 701-290-8423. The 4-H Horse Show will be Aug. 10, 8 a.m., also at Amidon, N.D.

The Custer Co. Fair Ranch Horse Open Show is Aug. 8, with registration at 8 a.m. and the show at 9. The full entry form is available at http://www.custercountyfairsd.com . If you have any questions call/text Carianne Anderson 605-431-6105.

Faith Stock Show and Rodeo will be Aug. 6-10 at Faith, S.D. The great lineup of events includes PRCA bronc match, H.S. match, dances, 4-H and open shows and exhibits, a carnival, rodeo performances, Indian relays, ranch rodeo, ranch broncs, kids day events, a tractor pull, cowboy church and much more! Look for the full schedule of events on the Facebook page Faith Stock Show and Rodeo.

The Faith Stock Show Indian Relays will be a three day event with bareback pony and wild pony races on Aug. 8, 4:30 p.m.; Aug. 9, 1 p.m. are the main relay races; Aug. 10 is the championship round and will start at 10:30 a.m. See you there!

Martin Livestock’s Cowboy Classic Select Rope Horse Futurity and Sale are coming up. The futurity will be Aug. 8, and the sale Aug. 9., in conjunction with the Bennett Co. Fair and Rodeo. For more information call Joe Waln 605-515-0257 or Trent Byrne 605-454-0658.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Pray for strength for those in floods and fires, rain for those in drought and fires, and for our nation. May God Bless America!