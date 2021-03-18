Outside Circle: Rescheduled events, college rodeo season, horse sales, clinics, series

That was a humdinger of a storm that hit parts of the region! My heart goes out to those still trying to dig out, those who were calving and lambing through it, and those trying to get from point A to point B. There was just a little rain and a few inches of snow here on the windy ridge, very welcome moisture, but no problems other than slippery roads. The drought remains at full strength in many areas.

There were, of course, some storm cancellations. The Warm-Up Rodeo at Torrington, Wyoming has been rescheduled to March 28. Call Jake Clark if you have questions at 307-534-6175.

The Wyoming Roughstock School at Casper, Wyoming has been tentatively rescheduled for May 7-9. They should be dug out by then.

March 28 is the annual meeting of the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo. It will be at 1 p.m. at the BD Bar, Terry, Montana.

University of Wyoming will be on the rodeo trail starting at Torrington, Wyoming, March 26-28; then Casper April 16-18; Laramie April 23-25, and Greeley, Colorado April 30-May 2.

Gordon Livestock Horse Sale is scheduled for March 23, 2 p.m., with an open consignment sale. April 25 is the Spring Catalog Sale. Call Link at 308-282-9998 to find out more and to get a consignment form.

The last Round Robin team roping and ladies breakaway at Clayton Graham Arena will be March 28. Team ropers must pre-enter and pre-pay by mailing in an entry form. Ladies breakaway can either pre-enter or enter on site. Breakaway will start at 11 a.m., team roping to follow. There’s $100 added in each event. Team roping is capped at 10 entries so get with it if you want in. Call 406-853-4545 for information and address to send entry.

The Arrow B Arena, Ponca, Neb., has a nice lineup of events coming up. The Spring Series Kickoff will be April 10-11 with breakaway, goats, barrels, and mixed team roping. May 15, 29 and June 13 will be the Spring Series with barrels, goats and breakaway. June 11 is the #12 Slide, #10 handicap, and open breakaway. They will also be having a Performance Horse Sale on June 12, Consignment deadline is April 23. For more information call Haley at 712-490-8992 of Murdle at 605-251-7559. Check it all out at http://www.ARROWBARENA.com .

B-Y’s Youth Rodeo will be May 1 at the Whitehall, Montana Rodeo grounds. It’s open to youth 8-18, two age brackets, and the events are steer riding, cow riding, calf daubing, breakaway, barrels, poles, goat tail untying, goat tying, ribbons roping and team roping. Entries must be postmarked by April 16. For entry forms call Bill Gillespie at 406-491-2918 of Jennifer Tregear at 406-491-2164.

There will be three Mounted Shooting clinics with Shari Kennedy at the Clay Co. Rodeo Grounds at Vermillion, S.D. Dates are April 17, May 15, and June 25. Cost is $100 and is limited to 10 riders. It’s for both beginner horses and mounted shooters. Call Shari at 605-670-0126 for info and to reserve your spot.

The Spring Fling Ranch Rodeo will be April 17 at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. It’s $400/team, cash only. Events are trailer loading, branding, wild cow milking, and team penning. The calcutta will be at 7 p.m. with the event to follow. Call Jared Lynch at 605-212-8917 to enter.

April 21 is the entry deadline for the Miles City Ranch rodeo which will be June 19. It always fills fast, so don’t delay! $200/team for youth, $400/team women’s, and $500 team for open. Ranch bronc riding is $150. Call 406-951-4735 to enter.

There are still a few spots open in the Travis Tryan Team Roping School April 24-25 at Wright, Wyo. It’s $400 for the school, $200 non-refundable deposit requires. Lunch and drinks will be provided. Call Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555 to get your name in. There will be another clinic June 1-2, same info.

There will be NWBRA qualifying barrel races at Weiser’s Barn, Wheatland, Wyo. Dates are april 24, May 1 and 15, Aug. 7, 21, and 28. For more information call Julie Gomez at 307-259-0553.

Well, that about wraps up my circle for another week. Be sure to share your upcoming events and information with me at teakwoodike@yahoo.com . Have a great week and please pray for our nation.