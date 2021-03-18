Outside Circle: Rescheduled events, college rodeo season, horse sales, clinics, series
That was a humdinger of a storm that hit parts of the region! My heart goes out to those still trying to dig out, those who were calving and lambing through it, and those trying to get from point A to point B. There was just a little rain and a few inches of snow here on the windy ridge, very welcome moisture, but no problems other than slippery roads. The drought remains at full strength in many areas.
There were, of course, some storm cancellations. The Warm-Up Rodeo at Torrington, Wyoming has been rescheduled to March 28. Call Jake Clark if you have questions at 307-534-6175.
The Wyoming Roughstock School at Casper, Wyoming has been tentatively rescheduled for May 7-9. They should be dug out by then.
March 28 is the annual meeting of the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo. It will be at 1 p.m. at the BD Bar, Terry, Montana.
University of Wyoming will be on the rodeo trail starting at Torrington, Wyoming, March 26-28; then Casper April 16-18; Laramie April 23-25, and Greeley, Colorado April 30-May 2.
Gordon Livestock Horse Sale is scheduled for March 23, 2 p.m., with an open consignment sale. April 25 is the Spring Catalog Sale. Call Link at 308-282-9998 to find out more and to get a consignment form.
The last Round Robin team roping and ladies breakaway at Clayton Graham Arena will be March 28. Team ropers must pre-enter and pre-pay by mailing in an entry form. Ladies breakaway can either pre-enter or enter on site. Breakaway will start at 11 a.m., team roping to follow. There’s $100 added in each event. Team roping is capped at 10 entries so get with it if you want in. Call 406-853-4545 for information and address to send entry.
The Arrow B Arena, Ponca, Neb., has a nice lineup of events coming up. The Spring Series Kickoff will be April 10-11 with breakaway, goats, barrels, and mixed team roping. May 15, 29 and June 13 will be the Spring Series with barrels, goats and breakaway. June 11 is the #12 Slide, #10 handicap, and open breakaway. They will also be having a Performance Horse Sale on June 12, Consignment deadline is April 23. For more information call Haley at 712-490-8992 of Murdle at 605-251-7559. Check it all out at http://www.ARROWBARENA.com.
B-Y’s Youth Rodeo will be May 1 at the Whitehall, Montana Rodeo grounds. It’s open to youth 8-18, two age brackets, and the events are steer riding, cow riding, calf daubing, breakaway, barrels, poles, goat tail untying, goat tying, ribbons roping and team roping. Entries must be postmarked by April 16. For entry forms call Bill Gillespie at 406-491-2918 of Jennifer Tregear at 406-491-2164.
There will be three Mounted Shooting clinics with Shari Kennedy at the Clay Co. Rodeo Grounds at Vermillion, S.D. Dates are April 17, May 15, and June 25. Cost is $100 and is limited to 10 riders. It’s for both beginner horses and mounted shooters. Call Shari at 605-670-0126 for info and to reserve your spot.
The Spring Fling Ranch Rodeo will be April 17 at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. It’s $400/team, cash only. Events are trailer loading, branding, wild cow milking, and team penning. The calcutta will be at 7 p.m. with the event to follow. Call Jared Lynch at 605-212-8917 to enter.
April 21 is the entry deadline for the Miles City Ranch rodeo which will be June 19. It always fills fast, so don’t delay! $200/team for youth, $400/team women’s, and $500 team for open. Ranch bronc riding is $150. Call 406-951-4735 to enter.
There are still a few spots open in the Travis Tryan Team Roping School April 24-25 at Wright, Wyo. It’s $400 for the school, $200 non-refundable deposit requires. Lunch and drinks will be provided. Call Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555 to get your name in. There will be another clinic June 1-2, same info.
There will be NWBRA qualifying barrel races at Weiser’s Barn, Wheatland, Wyo. Dates are april 24, May 1 and 15, Aug. 7, 21, and 28. For more information call Julie Gomez at 307-259-0553.
Well, that about wraps up my circle for another week. Be sure to share your upcoming events and information with me at teakwoodike@yahoo.com. Have a great week and please pray for our nation.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Mar. 21 and 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Joe Beaver Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 20-21, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic, Mar. 20-21, Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 26-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Spring FunDay Series, March 27, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Salute To Spring Youth Rodeo, March 27, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.
> Bares, Bronc and Bulldoggin’, March 27, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, March 27, Riverton, Wyo.
> Stuart Dominguez Memorial Bull Riding, Mar. 27, Cody Stampede Grounds, Cody, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club, Mar. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, March 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, March 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Ice Box Open Barrels and Poles, Mar. 27-28, Sublette Co. FG, Big Piney, Wyo.
> Road To The Horse, March 27-28, Ft. Worth, Texas
> Annual Meeting of Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo, Mar. 28,Fallon BD Bar, Terry, Mont.
> Team Roping and Ladies Breakaway, Mar. 28, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont.
> RESCHEDULED Warm-Up Rodeo, Mar. 28, Torrington, Wyo.
> Arthun Equine Spring Jackpot Goats, Breakaway, Tiedown Roping, Mar. 28, Gillette, Wyo.
> Battle On The River Bulls and Broncs, April 2-3, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Rodeo Minot, April 9-10 and April 17-18,All Season Arena, N.D. State Fair Center, Minot, N.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, April 10, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Bobby Harris Breakaway Clinic, April 10-11, Lutter Barn, Zell, S.D.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, April 11 and 25, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Brandee Wardell Barrel Clinic, April 16, NDSF All Seasons Arena, Minot, N.D.
> Spring Fling Ranch Rodeo, April 17, WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D.
> Travis Tryan Team Roping School, April 24-25, Wright, Wyo.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, April 17, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Spring FunDay Series, April 24, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Bull Riding Series, April 24, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, April 24, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> Travis Tryan Team Roping School, April 24-25, AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo.
> Kirk Hall Reined Cowhorse Clinic, April 24-25, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale, April 25, Gordon, Neb.
> Southwest Neb. NRHA Slide In, April 29-May 2, McCook, Neb.
> “Kentucky Derby Day” Horse Racing, May 1, Miles City, Mont.
> B-Y Youth Rodeo, May 1, Whitehall, Mont.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, May 1, Pavillion, Wyo.
> Phil Haugen Horsemanship Clinic, May 1-2, Bloomfield, Neb.
> RESCHEDULED: 9th Wyo. Roughstock School, May 7-9, Casper, Wyo.
> Mother’s Day Horse Racing, May 9, Miles City, Mont.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, May 9, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 13, Billings, Mont.
> World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 13-16, Miles City, Mont.
> Bull Riding Series, May 14, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> Bothwell Beers and Barrels Bash, May 15, Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D.
> Jordan Valley Big Loop, May 15, Jordan Valley, Ore.
> 11th Annual Friends of the Peckerneck Trail Ride, May 21-23, Alma, Neb.
> Spring FunDay Series, May 22, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, May 22-23, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Tom Horn Days Fundraiser Roping and Auction, May 22, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.
> Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD
> Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive and Fundraiser, May 29, Gardiner, Mont.
> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 5, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, June 5-6, Hardin, Mont.
> Old Settlers Ranch Rodeo and Bucking Ponies, June 12, Center, N.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Show, June 12, Pavillion, Wyo.
> Bull Riding Series, June 12, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> Booger Brown Horsemanship Clinic, June 12-13, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, June 12-13, Buffalo, Wyo.
> SDHSRA Finals, June 15-19, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, June 19, Miles City, Mont.
> Double JJ Horse Sale, June 19, Dickinson Livestock Exchange, Dickinson, N.D.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, June 19-20, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Ryan Rushing Reining Clinic, July 1-2, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Brent Lewis Tie Down and Breakaway Roping Clinic, July 7-9, Cody, Wyo.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, July 17-18, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Trisha Reed Working Equitation Clinic, July 23-25, Buffalo Berry Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, Aug. 6-7, Pine Ridge, S.D.
> Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 13-15, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.
> Indian Relay Races, Sept. 18-19, Gillette, Wyo.
> Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races, Sept. 24-26, Casper, Wyo.
