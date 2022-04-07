Outside Circle: SDJrHS rodeos, clinics, Hell’s A’ Roarin’ Horse Drive, deadlines for sales, events

It’s been windier than a barrel of whistlin’ lips this past week! Last time we had sustained winds for weeks on end, highlighted by a week or so of hurricane wind, was during our last drought. That drought, as all droughts do, was ended when a blizzard blew threw, followed by rain. Don’t give up hope. But, keep the rocks in your pockets in the meantime.

The Bit and Spur Club will have their Playday on April 16, 10 a.m., at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. They will have barrels, poles and keyhole for events.

The SDJrHS practice rodeo will be April 22-23; Regional rodeo May 6-7; State Finals May 20-22. All will be held at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

Gary, April and Tanegai Zilverberg will be holding a breakaway and horsemanship clinic at the Burke Rodeo Arena, Burke, S.D. on April 23-24. Beginners are welcome! Ground work and dummy roping spots are available. Limited number taken for all levels, and deposit required. Message April Hanby-Zilverberg on Facebook to get on the list. Also, Saturday, April 23, they will be having a breakaway roping jackpot with ladies and Jr. divisions.

This would sure be fun! A Beginners Pony Driving Clinic will be April 30 at Too’Shay Tack Arena, Brookings, S.D. They will cover harnessing single and teams, harness and cart adjustments, and safe driving skills. They will have singles and teams there to get hands-on experience with. It’s $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Kysa Gilkerson at 605-695-0812.

There may be a spot left in the Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic for adult ladies on June 13-14. It’s $300 to get in. Call 605-391-9702. If it’s filled, they are talking of having some more later this year, so you can get your name on that list.

I’m excited to hear that the Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive is returning this year. It’s going to be held on May 28 at Gardiner, Mont. It’s a fundraiser to provide track chairs for disabled veterans and first responders. The ranch’s pack and saddle horses are driven from Gardiner, Mont., where they’ve pastured, to Jardine, Mont., where they live and make a living in the summer and fall. Spectacular country, many events held in conjunction with it, and lots of fun to be had by all. More information will be shared as it comes in.

Don’t forget, the AQHA has extended the offer to register eligible horses over 18 months for $170. That will end April 30.

The 16th Annual World’s Richest Breakaway will be May 12, 9 a.m. at Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont. There will be two full rounds and a short round. Over $8,000 is added! It’s $500 entry, can enter once. Mail in entries are due by May 2, on-line entries by May 4. Go to http://www.worldsrichestbreakaway.com for entry information and forms.

The Legend Buttes Horse Sale at Crawford, Neb., will be June 10. Consignments are open until May 13. For more info, call Crawford Livestock at 308-665-2220.

The 16th Annual Custer Ranch Rodeo entries are open now and will close May 15. Held at Custer, Mont., it will not only have a great ranch rodeo, but also kids 13 and under pony races, open ranch broncs and cowboy team roping. Entries fill fast on this one so get your names on that list now. Text or call 406-851-1741.

I know it doesn’t seem possible, but there’s a little bit of green grass popping up here and there. With the current conditions of pastures being grazed short, there’s no old grass to mix in with the green. Your horses that are prone to founder or that have foundered before are ripe to do so again. Any horse, pony, burro or mule can founder, especially those that are obese, cresty necked, and have a heavy layer of fat over their topline. If you see your horse laying down when everyone else is standing, standing with front feet extended forward, or just refusing to move, get them brought in quick. Keep some Bute on hand for those occasions as it can sure give your horse an advantage right away. Call your vet for further instructions.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I’m going to get off this ridge before I blow off and call it a week. Pray for our nation, pray for moisture, and may God bless America. Have a blessed Easter!

Horse & Rodeo Event Series >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION: May 25, June 1, 8, July 13, 27, Aug. 3 rain date, Belle Fourche, S.D. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES: Apr16, May15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BROOMSTICK 4D BARREL/POLE SERIES: May 25, June 1, 22; June 1, 22; July 6, 27; Aug.3, Winner, S.D. > BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 8, 22; July 6, 20, 27; Buffalo,S.D. >CATTLE CAPITAL RODEO Youth Playdays: June 30, July 7, 14 ,21, Alliance, Neb. >CHASE THE ACE barrel/breakaway series: July 3, 31; Aug. 6, Sept. 5 (finals); New Underwood, S.D. > COWBOY COOL ROUGH STOCK SERIES: Apr 16, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. > CRUSHIN’ CANS ROPIN’ CALVES series: June 7, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 15, Oelrichs, S.D. > DOBLAR’S ARENA ROPINGS: May 1, 22, June 5, 26, July 10, 24, Aug. 14, Madison, S.D. >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: April 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. >ENERGY DOWNS HORSE RACING MEET: May 21-22, 28-30, June 4-5, 10-12,1 7-19, 24-26, Morningside Park, Gillette, Wyo. > FLANDREAU BARREL SERIES: April 29, May 10, 17, 31, June10, 11, July 8, 15, 29, Aug.5, 14, Flandreau, S.D. > GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE CLUB: Hairy Horse Show April 30, Western Dressage show May 7, Oct.1; Open Horse Shows, June 4, July 16, Sept. 10, Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid City, S.D. > HELL ON WHEELS CHUCKWAGON DINNER AND RODEO: June 10, 24, July 8, 15, Aug.19, 26, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. > KPH ARENA SPRING FUN DAYS: Apr. 23, May 21, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo >MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: June 11, 25; Aug. 4, 20, 27, 6 p.m., Hill City, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAY SERIES: June 3, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, New Underwood, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 8, 22, 29; July 2 finals, Oelrichs, S.D. > PRUITT ARENA THURSDAY NIGHT BARRELS: June 2 through Aug. 25, Gering, Neb. >SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 15, 29, July 13, 17, Aug. 3, Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb. >SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOC. RODEO series: June 9, 23, 27, July 21, 28, Aug. 11, Sheridan, Wyo > STADHEIM ARENA SPRING ROPINGS: Apr. 24, May 1, Stadheim Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. >SUNDANCE SUMMER RODEO SERIES June 14, 18, July 12, Sundance, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING Series: April 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Apr.16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.