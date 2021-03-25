Outside Circle: Steer wrestling school, jackpots, horse sale consignment deadlines, steer roping

I finally heard my first meadowlark of 2021 this morning. I will officially proclaim it spring here on the windy ridge. The grass is trying hard to make a start but sure needs a good drink. A whole lot of the region needs rain or wet snow, despite the areas not far away that are still digging out from the big storm.

The Annual Harding County Steer Wrestling School will be April 2-3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. If you’re planning on going, be sure and call Colt at 605-645-1005 to let him know.

The ARP Spring Jackpot will be April 10 at the Cam-Plex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. You can pre-reserve your exhibition spots starting April 5. Barrel exhibitions will start at 8 a.m., entries will close at 11:45, event will start at 12:30. There will be both youth 3D and open 4D barrels. There will also be pole exhibitions, and open 3D poles. To reserve exhibitions or to get more information, call or text Lexi at 307-299-3771.

The 15th Annual “Real” Ranch Horse Invitational Horse Sale will be at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, Billings, Mont., on April 17. The preview will be at 9 a.m., sale at 1:45. They will have 60+ horses, made on the ranch by working hands. On the 16th, there will be the Ranch Colt Futurity at 9 a.m. The futurity is for colts bought at the previous year’s sale and will have $8000 added. There will be 20+ head selling that will be eligible for the 2022 futurity. For more information, call 406-670-3400, or view the online catalog at http://www.realranchhorses.com .

The Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale will be June 4, but the catalog deadline is April 17. They are only taking 50 head and they will be selecting them from the submitted consignments. Catalog fee is $350. There will be a team roping jackpot with $5000 added money for sale horses on June 4, 1 p.m. The horse sale preview will be from 10 a.m. to noon, then the jackpot, then the sale at 6 p.m. Call Levi O’Keeffe at 701-721-9248 for details.

There will be a PRCA Steer Roping Permit Section April 23, 1 p.m., at the Goshen County Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo. It’s co-approved with the Badlands and Prairie circuits, permit holders only. You will need to enter on April 8.

Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyo., will be holding their annual Spring Open Consignment Horse Sale on April 24. Consignment sheets are available at http://www.buffalolivestock.com . Call 307-684-0789 for info.

There will be a Reined Cowhorse Clinic with NRCHA/NCHA professional Kirk Hall on April 24-25 at Thermopolis, Wyo. There will be one three-hour session both days, cattle both days, and lunch provided. There limited space and cost is $350/rider, $100 non-refundable deposit to hold your spot. Contact Lisa Robinette for signup and details at 307-850-2903.

The Double JJ Horse Sale will be June 19 at Stockman’s Livestock Exchange, Dickinson, N.D. Consignment deadline is April 26. The sale preview will be the evening of June 18 at the Stark County Fairgrounds. Call John at 701-720-6674 or Joe 701-230-3044. You can look it all over and find a consignment sheet at http://www.doublejjhorsesale.com .

The Southwest Nebraska Slide In will be in McCook, Neb., on April 29-May 2. It’s an NRHA event for all levels. Payback at the show. Call Connie Henrichs at 402-741-1660 for more information.

New for 2021, the Miles City Horse Racing meet will have “Kentucky Derby Day” on May 1 with live racing plus simulcasting the entire race card for Churchill Downs. There will be the regular races on Mother’s Day, May 9, also with simulcasting from Churchill Downs. This is in addition to the five races during the Bucking Horse Sale, May 13-16.

If you haven’t already, this is a good time to make that appointment to get your stud colt gelded. If you do it now, he’ll be all healed up and safe to turn out with mares or fillies when the green grass is growing. If your colts are still penned with your fillies, you might want to get them separated too. I’ve known of fillies cycling and getting bred as young yearlings and it really stunts their growth.

Well, since this is Easter week, I do hope you are thinking of the great sacrifice that was made on the cross when Jesus Christ was crucified, taking on the sins of the world, to give us salvation and eternity with God in heaven. I am so thankful. May God bless you all, and please pray for our nation. Have a wonderful Easter. He is risen!