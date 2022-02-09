Outside Circle: Two Medical Benefits, Poker Roping, roping clinics, winter ticks

The temperatures have sure been tolerable in my part of the country. Sadly, it’s also been dry as a bone and there is no snow to be seen today. Three years ago I was fighting feet of snow and weeks of never being above zero, so I’m not exactly complaining, but, I’m sure hoping for some very serious spring moisture over a whole lot of the country.

There’s going to be a medical benefit for Brad Mackaben at the Branding Iron Steakhouse near Belle Fourche, S.D. on Feb. 19. It will start at 5 p.m., and will have a free will offering chili feed, along with life and silent auctions. If you want to donate some items, please drop them off at Porterfield Electric at Belle Fourche. For more information call Jim at 406-828-4484 or Clay at 605-641-4010. Please take in this great event or send a donation for this benefit. Brad is the best neighbor anyone could ever have and it’s our turn to help him.

There’s going to be a Breakaway Clinic on Feb. 26 at the Sheridan College Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo. Instructors are Kelsey Ferguson and Chase Kiker and will focus on ropiing skills, horsemanship, and sportsmanship. Lunch will be provided. Contact Kelsey at 406-202-1312.

A Poker Roping is going to be held on Feb. 26 at the Snowy Range Equestrian Center, Laramie, Wyo. This is a different sort of event with an interesting format. Three man teams will each rope two head. Each of the cattle will have a playing card salebarn glued to them. Cattle will be turned out in the arena and two teams will run at the same time. They will pay fast time for head, heel, retrieve the cards, and get ropes back on two head. Three cards will be posted on the wall and each team will put together the best hand they can with those and their own four cards. The team with the best hand will win a sidepot. Entry fee is $80/man, cash only. You can enter more than once but can’t be on the same team. Enter at nine, rope at 10 a.m. To pre-enter, call 307-709-9111. For more info, message TC Kenyon on Facebook. There’s a $1000 added on this deal!

The Camp Crook Roping Club will be having a planning meeting on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m., at Over The Edge, Camp Crook, S.D. Be there or be in charge of an event!

Tickets have gone on sale for the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale! Though it’s way off in May, it sells out quickly, as do area motel rooms, so you’ll want to get them soon. Go to http://www.buckinghorsesale.com/tickets .

This event is on my bucket list and may be on yours too. It’s the Cinch Timed Event Championship at the Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Okla., on March 10-12. Twenty top timed events hands battle it out in multiple events for the Ironman title. Tickets can be gotten by calling 800-595-RIDE.

The ARP Spring Fling Barrel Race is scheduled for Mar. 12-13 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. There are barrels for every level from peewees on up. There’s 2D futurity/derby, Open 4D, Youth 3D, 3D senior sidepot, open poles and 2D pole sidepot. Over $3,000 is being offered for awards. For info, call Lexi Bauder at 307-299-3771. You can also look it all over at http://www.adonranch productions.com.

There’s going to be a benefit roping at Schomer Barn, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. on Mar. 12 to help the Camac family with medical expenses for baby Callahan Camac. Half of the entry fees will go to the benefit. Enter at 10, rope at 11. Free will donation concession stand. Contact Bobby Harris at 605-870-0228.

At the same place on Mar. 13, will be a Bobby Harris Team Roping clinic. It’s $250/person, 10 headers/10 heelers. It will start at 9, lunch will be provided. Bobby is donating 100% of the clinic fees to the Camac family. Call Colleen Harris to get signed up at 605-871-9737.

Riata Ranch, Cheyenne, Wyo., will be holding a Jake and Clay Roping School on Mar. 26-27. Limited to 15 each headers and heelers. $200 non-refundable deposit to get entered. You can find registration forms at http://www.RiataRanchEventCenter.com/upcomingevents .

I’m hearing reports of winter ticks on horses out on pasture. I’ve dealt with those nasty things and they are hard to get rid of once they start hatching. Generally found in country with sagebrush and greasewood, they can be anywhere. Horses literally are having the lifeblood sucked out of them by the ticks and can lose condition very quickly. I’ve fought them on my own horses in the past and wouldn’t wish them on anyone. It usually takes repeated treatments with several products to get them whipped.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope you get some moisture of some kind. Please remember to pray for our nation and stand strong for our constitutional rights. God bless America.

WINTER EVENT SERIES: > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES: Mar. 12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Feb. 27, Mar.13, Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo > COWBOY COOL ROUGH STOCK SERIES: Feb. 20, Mar. 12, Apr 16, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. >CRUSHIN’ CANS AND ROPIN’ CALVES barrel and breakaway jackpots: Feb. 19, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > GILLETTE COLLEGE WINTER AND SPRING ROPING JACKPOTS: Feb.20, Mar. 6, 13, Gillette, Wyo. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Feb. 20, finals Mar. 6, Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: March 19, Apr.9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar. 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA TRAIL CHALLENGE SERIES: Mar.12, Gillette, Wyo >POKES JACKPOT SERIES, March 5, 12: Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo >SK PRODUCTIONS Barrel Races, Feb. 26: Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES: Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Feb. 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >TRIPLE T ARENA Barrels and Breakaway Jackpots, Feb. 19, Mar. 13, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING Series Feb. 19; Mar. 5, 19; April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Mar.12, April 16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.