Outside Circle: Wind, jackpots, clinics, draft sale, barrels, Miss Rodeo Wyo info, geld those colts

Wow. That wind was sure something, wasn’t it? There were too many fires, too much grass and timber burned. I’m sure sorry for losses that folks experienced. Thanksfully, no human lives, but livestock were lost. It’s just too early in the year for fire danger to be this high. Please pray fervantly for rain.

Stadheims are hosting three Sunday jackpot team ropings at their arena east of Belle Fourche, S.D. on the Fruitdale road. They will be April 11 and 25, and May 8. Enter at 11 a.m., rope at noon. Cash only. Call Levi O’Keeffe at 701-721-9248. If it’s been raining (we hope) call ahead to make sure it’s still going to be held.

The 36th Annual Korkow Roughstock School is back! It will be April 23-25 at the Korkow Ranch, Pierre, S.D. They will have barebacks, saddle broncs, bulls and bullfighting, all for $300 tuition. Thee wll be a Jr. bull special for 10-13 year olds at $200, plus tax. A $50 deposit is due by April 12, and mailed to Jim. Money orders, cashier’s checks only, no refund. Call Jim Korkow at 605-224-5607.

The Kalona Spring Draft Horse and Carriage sale will be April 12-13 at Kalona, Iowa. They’ll have three rings going on the 12th, selling harness, carriages, equipment. On the 13th, the draft horse sale will start at 9 a.m. Draft breeds, crosses and buggy horses will be offered. Check it all out at http://www.kalonasalesbarn.com , or call 319-656-2222.

The Miss Rodeo Wyoming second quarter meeting will be April 17 at the Hot Springs County Fair Building in Thermopolis, Wyo. If you’re interested in joining MRWA to help promote Miss Rodeo Wyoming, call Ann Polamba at 307-399-2208 or Crystal Myers at 307-851-5811.

The MRWA 2021 “Oh the places you can go as rodeo royalty” clinics will be held at the following locations: Thermopolis, fairgrounds, April 18; Gillette, CamPlex, April 25: Big Piney, library, May 1; Douglas, State Fair board room, June 5,. The clinics are free and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch included. In addition, there will be a two-day horsemanship clinic June 18-19, location to be determined. To get more information or to register for a clinic, contact Sandy Neiman at 307-756-2966, Sally Walters 307-708-4021, or Pam Rivers at 307-856-9704. You can also learn more at http://www.MissRodeoWyoming.com .

There will be a breakaway and tie down roping clinic with Paul and Paul David Tierney on May 1-2 at Alcester, S.D. It’s $400 for breakaway, $450 for tie down. A $200 deposit is required to hold your spot. Call or text John Sackett at 605-214-3969 to get signed up.

South Dakota 4-H rodeo kids, your rodeo packets need to be notarized and mailed off and be in the office by May 1! Don’t put it off!

A Phil Haugen Advanced Horsemanship Clinic will be at the Harm and Tully’s Event Center, Bloomfield, Neb., on May 1-2. The clinic is $600 with $300 required to reserve your spot. To learn more and to register on line, go to http://www.philhaugenhorsemanship.com .

The World’s Richest Breakaway will be May 13, Billings, Mont., at the Billings Saddle Club Arena. There will be two full rounds and a short round, with $8,000 added. Entry is $400, enter once. Mail in entries must be in by May 3, online by May 7. Late entries will be accepted for a $50 additional fee. For more info and for entry sheets, go to http://www.worldsrichestbreakaway.com .

Bothwell Beers and Barrels Bash will be May 15 at Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D. Exhibitions at 9 a.m., peewees at 11, 5D open and youth 3D to follow. Entries are cash only, payouts are cash. Pre-entry deadline is May 13. Call Stacy at 605-431-8695.

Green grass will be coming on soon and you’ll be wanting to turn your yearlings out on grass I’m sure. This is a good time to get those stud colts gelded so they can get healed up and turned out with the big horses. Don’t forget, those yearling studs can definitely breed a mare or even one of the yearling fillies. Geldings make better citizens than stud colts too.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope you had a very blessed and meaningful Easter. Pray for our nation, and of course, rain. Have a wonderful week!