Outside Circle: Wind, jackpots, clinics, draft sale, barrels, Miss Rodeo Wyo info, geld those colts
Wow. That wind was sure something, wasn’t it? There were too many fires, too much grass and timber burned. I’m sure sorry for losses that folks experienced. Thanksfully, no human lives, but livestock were lost. It’s just too early in the year for fire danger to be this high. Please pray fervantly for rain.
Stadheims are hosting three Sunday jackpot team ropings at their arena east of Belle Fourche, S.D. on the Fruitdale road. They will be April 11 and 25, and May 8. Enter at 11 a.m., rope at noon. Cash only. Call Levi O’Keeffe at 701-721-9248. If it’s been raining (we hope) call ahead to make sure it’s still going to be held.
The 36th Annual Korkow Roughstock School is back! It will be April 23-25 at the Korkow Ranch, Pierre, S.D. They will have barebacks, saddle broncs, bulls and bullfighting, all for $300 tuition. Thee wll be a Jr. bull special for 10-13 year olds at $200, plus tax. A $50 deposit is due by April 12, and mailed to Jim. Money orders, cashier’s checks only, no refund. Call Jim Korkow at 605-224-5607.
The Kalona Spring Draft Horse and Carriage sale will be April 12-13 at Kalona, Iowa. They’ll have three rings going on the 12th, selling harness, carriages, equipment. On the 13th, the draft horse sale will start at 9 a.m. Draft breeds, crosses and buggy horses will be offered. Check it all out at http://www.kalonasalesbarn.com, or call 319-656-2222.
The Miss Rodeo Wyoming second quarter meeting will be April 17 at the Hot Springs County Fair Building in Thermopolis, Wyo. If you’re interested in joining MRWA to help promote Miss Rodeo Wyoming, call Ann Polamba at 307-399-2208 or Crystal Myers at 307-851-5811.
The MRWA 2021 “Oh the places you can go as rodeo royalty” clinics will be held at the following locations: Thermopolis, fairgrounds, April 18; Gillette, CamPlex, April 25: Big Piney, library, May 1; Douglas, State Fair board room, June 5,. The clinics are free and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch included. In addition, there will be a two-day horsemanship clinic June 18-19, location to be determined. To get more information or to register for a clinic, contact Sandy Neiman at 307-756-2966, Sally Walters 307-708-4021, or Pam Rivers at 307-856-9704. You can also learn more at http://www.MissRodeoWyoming.com.
There will be a breakaway and tie down roping clinic with Paul and Paul David Tierney on May 1-2 at Alcester, S.D. It’s $400 for breakaway, $450 for tie down. A $200 deposit is required to hold your spot. Call or text John Sackett at 605-214-3969 to get signed up.
South Dakota 4-H rodeo kids, your rodeo packets need to be notarized and mailed off and be in the office by May 1! Don’t put it off!
A Phil Haugen Advanced Horsemanship Clinic will be at the Harm and Tully’s Event Center, Bloomfield, Neb., on May 1-2. The clinic is $600 with $300 required to reserve your spot. To learn more and to register on line, go to http://www.philhaugenhorsemanship.com.
The World’s Richest Breakaway will be May 13, Billings, Mont., at the Billings Saddle Club Arena. There will be two full rounds and a short round, with $8,000 added. Entry is $400, enter once. Mail in entries must be in by May 3, online by May 7. Late entries will be accepted for a $50 additional fee. For more info and for entry sheets, go to http://www.worldsrichestbreakaway.com.
Bothwell Beers and Barrels Bash will be May 15 at Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D. Exhibitions at 9 a.m., peewees at 11, 5D open and youth 3D to follow. Entries are cash only, payouts are cash. Pre-entry deadline is May 13. Call Stacy at 605-431-8695.
Green grass will be coming on soon and you’ll be wanting to turn your yearlings out on grass I’m sure. This is a good time to get those stud colts gelded so they can get healed up and turned out with the big horses. Don’t forget, those yearling studs can definitely breed a mare or even one of the yearling fillies. Geldings make better citizens than stud colts too.
Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope you had a very blessed and meaningful Easter. Pray for our nation, and of course, rain. Have a wonderful week!
UPCOMING EVENTS
> ARP Spring Jackpot Barrels and Poles, April 10, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Rodeo Minot, April 9-10 and April 17-18,All Season Arena, N.D. State Fair Center, Minot, N.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, April 10, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Bobby Harris Breakaway Clinic, April 10-11, Lutter Barn, Zell, S.D.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, April 11 and 25, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Kalona Spring Draft Horse and Carriage Sale, April 12-13, Kalona, Iowa
> Brandee Wardell Barrel Clinic, April 16, NDSF All Seasons Arena, Minot, N.D.
> Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association Member Meeting, April 17, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> Spring Fling Ranch Rodeo, April 17, WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D.
> Travis Tryan Team Roping School, April 24-25, Wright, Wyo.
> 15th “Real” Ranch Horse Invitations Horse Sale, April 17, Yellowstone Boys Ranch, Billings, Mont.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, April 17, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Korkow Roughstock School, April 23-25, Pierre, S.D.
> Spring Open Consignment Horse Sale, April 24, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Steer Roping Permit Section, April 24, Torrington, Wyo.
> Spring FunDay Series, April 24, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Bull Riding Series, April 24, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, April 24, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> Travis Tryan Team Roping School, April 24-25, AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo.
> Kirk Hall Reined Cowhorse Clinic, April 24-25, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale, April 25, Gordon, Neb.
> Southwest Neb. NRHA Slide In, April 29-May 2, McCook, Neb.
> “Kentucky Derby Day” Horse Racing, May 1, Miles City, Mont.
> B-Y Youth Rodeo, May 1, Whitehall, Mont.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, May 1, Pavillion, Wyo.
> Phil Haugen Horsemanship Clinic, May 1-2, Bloomfield, Neb.
> RESCHEDULED: 9th Wyo. Roughstock School, May 7-9, Casper, Wyo.
> Mother’s Day Horse Racing, May 9, Miles City, Mont.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, May 9, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 13, Billings, Mont.
> World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 13-16, Miles City, Mont.
> Bull Riding Series, May 14, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> Bothwell Beers and Barrels Bash, May 15, Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D.
> Jordan Valley Big Loop, May 15, Jordan Valley, Ore.
> 11th Annual Friends of the Peckerneck Trail Ride, May 21-23, Alma, Neb.
> Spring FunDay Series, May 22, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, May 22-23, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Tom Horn Days Fundraiser Roping and Auction, May 22, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.
> Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD
> 1st Annual Hart Ranch Bulls and Barrels, May 29, Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D.
> Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive and Fundraiser, May 29, Gardiner, Mont.
> Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 4, Parshall, N.D.
> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 5, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Versatility Ranch Horse Clinic and Show, June 5-6, Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, June 5-6, Hardin, Mont.
> Deadwood PBR ProTour, June 11-12, Deadwood, S.D.
> Old Settlers Ranch Rodeo and Bucking Ponies, June 12, Center, N.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Show, June 12, Pavillion, Wyo.
> Bull Riding Series, June 12, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> Booger Brown Horsemanship Clinic, June 12-13, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, June 12-13, Buffalo, Wyo.
> College National Finals Rodeo, June 13-19, Casper, Wyo.
> SDHSRA Finals, June 15-19, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, June 19, Miles City, Mont.
> Double JJ Horse Sale, June 19, Dickinson Livestock Exchange, Dickinson, N.D.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, June 19-20, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Ryan Rushing Reining Clinic, July 1-2, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Brent Lewis Tie Down and Breakaway Roping Clinic, July 7-9, Cody, Wyo.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, July 17-18, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Trisha Reed Working Equitation Clinic, July 23-25, Buffalo Berry Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, Aug. 6-7, Pine Ridge, S.D.
> Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 13-15, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.
> Indian Relay Races, Sept. 18-19, Gillette, Wyo.
> Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races, Sept. 24-26, Casper, Wyo.
