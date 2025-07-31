Outside Circle: WRBC bronc school, ropings, ranch roping, bronc match, Ride a Horse Feed a Cowboy

The good rains continue here in my area. Haying remains a difficult task due to the moisture, but it sure beats a hot, dry wind and grasshoppers. There are folks not that far from me though, that are very dry. It’s been a year for the books so far.

This school fills fast, so I’m putting it in here early. It’s the WRBC Learn’n and Spur’n Women’s Only Ranch Bronc School at Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. They’re taking signups now for the Oct. 3-5 school, so don’t wait. Text 940-255-7676 to sign up and learn more.

Now that the playdays are done, Lazy E-G is holding some roping jackpots at Dupree, S.D. The dates are Aug. 5 and 12, 6 p.m. The events are Jr. 14 and under breakaway for boys and girls, ladies open breakaway and Jr. team roping. Enter there.

The last Friends of the Fair Gymkhana for 2025 will be Aug. 10, 12:30 p.m. at the Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. There will be barrels, poles, dummy roping and water balloon races. This is the makeup date for the July 23 event that was cancelled due to weather.

They’ve scheduled two Lopin’ Ropin’ Cattle Co. Team Ropings at Broadus, Mont. Dates are Aug. 10 and 24. Enter there until 11:30 a.m., rope at noon. They may be adding more dates so I’ll try to keep you posted. For more info call Rod 406-672-5546 or Britt 406-580-2112.

Entries will open Aug. 11, 8 a.m. and close Aug. 19 at noon for the Range War Rodeo at Johnson Co. Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo. There’s $500 added in all the open events, $250 added for the youth events. All the usual rodeo events, plus rookie barebacks and rookie saddle broncs, youth mutton busting and steer riding. Enter at http://www.rangewarrodeo.com .

The 23rd Annual Cammack Ranch Supply Rancher Roundup is Aug. 13. It will kick off with the kids rodeo at 9 a.m., trade show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free lunch noon to 2 p.m., and ranch games at 2:30. This will be at beautiful Union Center, S.D. For more information call 800-828-2829 or go to http://www.cammackranchsupply.com .

Don’t forget the 10th Annual Invitational Bronc Match at Camp Crook, S.D. on aug. 15 at 3 p.m. The calcutta will be at 2:30. The $7500 added money will draw the toughs. For more info, 605-375-3124.

The 67th Annual Crow Fair will be Aug. 15- 19 at Crow Agency, Mont. It will include a powwow, rodeo, tradeshow, artisans and more. The rodeo is Aug. 14-15 and will have both junior and open events and is a tour rodeo for the INFR. With over 1500 tipis set up, it’s an incredible site to see!

RJ Horses 3 Man Doctoring is Aug. 15, enter at 9 a.m., rope at 10, cash only. It’s all drawpot, $50/person per team, can enter up the three times. It’ll have a 75% payout and there’s open and novice divisions. The finals will be Sept. 7. The roping will be at Sheridan, Wyo. For more info check out he RJ Horses Facebook page or call/text Jessie 406-671-1881.

Thar’s Ranch Sorting Roundup Sort will be Aug. 16-17 at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. Besides all the usual classes, they’ve added youth and peewee divisions. You can get class and schedule details at http://www.TharRanchProductions.com or call Zane 307-660-9501.

This is a brand new NRCA/SDRA rodeo! It’s the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Rodeo on the Rez, Aug. 16-17 at Ft. Thompson, S.D. It will be two separate rodeos and contestants can enter each day. There’s $1000 added for each day. The WSRRA and open Ranch Broncs will be 2 p.m. daily, with a calcutta. The rodeos will be at 3 p.m., all CST.

The Ride a Horse Feed a Cowboy is running a little different this year but is still helping someone in need. It will be Aug. 22 at Buffalo, Wyo., not Hulett. The recipient lives in Buffalo and they wanted her and her family able to be there. It will have a BBQ, benefit auction, and goat roping this year. The recipient is seven year old Dally Hodgins who was injured in a horse accident and fractured her skull back in June. After a long stay in the hospital, Dally is home and undertaking a long spell of occupational and physical therapy. To donate to the fundraiser, contact Chanda at 307-290-0440 or Mandy 307-299-8613.

Tom Reeves has another saddle bronc school coming up Aug. 23-24 at Eagle Butte, S.D. There will be another Sept. 6-7, also at Eagle Butte, plus will have a Mark Garrett Bareback school at that one. To sign up or to learn more, call Tom 605-218-1954.

Well, that’s my cloudy, muggy, circle for this week. Pray for those in the flood zones, tornado zones, and fires. Also, please pray for our nation, it’s leadership and our first responders. May God bless America!