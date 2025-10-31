Outside Circle: WRCA qualifiers, shows, banquets, NFR sendoff parties, horse sales

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Fall is moving along briskly. I don’t know if everyone else gets their fall work done every year, but personally I’m still working on the spring work for 1998. We’ll be selling steer calves this coming week and then it will be weaning time for the heifers in the following weeks. Seems a shame to wean them and take them off of green grass to feed them hay, so I’m in favor of leaving them on the cows for a while yet. We’ll see how my vote goes.

Congratulations to Haythorn Land and Cattle/J.H. Minor Co., of Arthur, Neb. on qualifying for the WRCA Finals in Amarillo, Texas. Good job team and have a great finals. I wish I could be there to watch you and cheer you on!

There will be a Fall Training Show at RTS Stable and Arena, Box Elder, S.D., on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. It will have a full show schedule plus ranch riding, speed events and game classes. Sounds like something for everyone. You can enter there.

Rapid City Boots and Saddle Club is holding the awards banquet and membership meeting on Nov. 9, 5 p.m. It will be at the Lion’s Building at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Pizza and chicken will be provided but attendees will need to bring the side dishes.

A Sunday Funday Barrel Race will be Nov. 9 at the Badlands Edge Indoor Arena, Wall, S.D. Exhibitions will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., open 4D at 2 p.m., and a futurity showcase after the open. For more information contact Lainee 605-200-1777.

Gordon Livestock is holding an open consignment horse sale on Nov. 11, 2 p.m. The last one for the year will be Dec. 16, also at 2 p.m.

The NFR Sendoff Party for Joey Williams along with the NFR Calcutta will be Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at the Powder River Stockman’s Club, Broadus, Mont.

Nov. 15 is the Turn and Burn for the Cute Barrel Race at Riata Ranch Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. Warmups and ride sessions will start at 8:30 a.m., with the event starting at 12:30 with peewees, and one long draw to follow. All proceeds from the race will go to a family in need. A silent auction is also being held. There will be 80/20 payout. You can pre-enter on SaddleBook.

Wyoming’s First Out Futurity High Stakes and Open Barrel Race is Nov. 16 at Weiser Barn, Wheatland, Wyo. More information is available with Carla 307-331-2453.

Sheridan Livestock Auction in Rushville, Neb. is having and open horse sale Nov. 19, 1 p.m.

The Working Horse and Prospect Horse Sale on Nov. 21, 6 p.m., has consignments open now. It’s held at Kiplinger Arena, McCook, Neb. and is in conjunction with McCook Farm and Ranch Expo. Call or text to get consigned with Heather 970-630-9961 or Tana 785-332-6504.

The 7th Annual NFR Sendoff Party and Calcutta at the Loud American, Sturgis, S.D., will be Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m. The calcutta will be at 7 p.m.

Nov. 29 is the Burke Stampede Rodeo NFR Sendoff Party and calcutta at 7 p.m. at the Burke Community Center, Burke, S.D.

The Mason Moody/Jazz McGirr 3rd Invitational Bull Riding, Tie Down Roping and Breakaway, plus mutton busting for the littles, will be Nov. 29 at the Dex, S.D. State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the calcutta at 6:15 and the event starting at 7. Come early and meet Mason Moody who is headed to his first NFR in the bull riding. You can also take in the Jr. Bull Riding beforehand. Advance tickets can be purchases at http://www.rodeoatthedex.com/ .

The 2026 Mobridge Indian Relay Fundraiser is Dec. 6 with live music and and live and silent auctions. It will be at the Grand River Casino Banquet Room with the doors open at 5 p.m. There will also be an NFR performance watch. It’s $10 at the door or a donation to the auction. To donate contact Rose at 605-230-1441 or Leah 605-645-1497.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have a fantastic week and pray for those still in need of moisture and also for our nation. May God Bless America!