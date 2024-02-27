‘Palmer amaranth in the West’ symposium scheduled in March

A farmer walks a weedy sugar beet field at a weed tour in June at the UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff. Photo by Chabella Guzman weed-6-22-2tour

The Western Society of Weed Science will host a free symposium on Palmer amaranth on Thursday, March 7, at the Grand Hyatt in Denver, Colo. The symposium will be held during the society’s annual meeting.

Parts of Colorado and Western Nebraska have struggled with herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth for several years, with significant impacts on minor and specialty crop industries. In 2023, Palmer amaranth was identified for the first time in the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest. The symposium will bring together academics, industry leaders, and impacted stakeholders to discuss Palmer’s current and anticipated impacts across the region.

The symposium is free to the public as a service of the WSWS. It will also be streamed live at https://unl.zoom.us/j/94462430766 .

For those wishing to attend other functions offered by the WSWS during their annual meeting March 4-7, visit https://wsweedscience.org/annual-meeting-2024 .

The symposium agenda is as follows:

9:30 a.m. – Origin stories: hypotheses for the rise of Palmer amaranth, Kelsey Brock, Assistant Professor University of Wyoming

10 a.m. – Impacts of Palmer amaranth to the dry bean industry, Jerry Haynes, Agronomist at Jack’s Bean Company

10:20 a.m. – Impacts of Palmer amaranth to the sugar beet industry, Rebecca Larson, vice President, Chief Scientist, and Governmental Affairs for Western Sugar Cooperative

10:40 a.m. – Impacts of Palmer amaranth to the seed industry, Laura Pottorff, Director of Seed Programs – Colorado State University

11 a.m. – State of Palmer amaranth resistance in the west, Todd Gaines, Associate Professor Colorado State University

11:30 a.m. – Management of Palmer amaranth in the West., Nevin Lawrence, Associate Professor University of Nebraska

The symposium has been organized by Nevin Lawrence – University of Nebraska – nlawrence2@unl.edu , Albert Adjesiwor – University of Idaho – aadjesiwor@uidaho.edu , and

Andrew Kniss – University of Wyoming – akniss@uwyo.edu . – University of Nebraska Lincoln PREEC Release