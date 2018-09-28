PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: Nebraska State of Beef Conference planned for Nov. 7-8 at North Platte

Vendor booths open at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Speakers get under way at 8:30 a.m. and the conference wraps up at 12:20 p.m. Topics and presenters include:

Day one of the conference, Wednesday, Nov. 7, begins when vendor booths open at 8:45 a.m. CDT. Speakers begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 5:20 p.m. Following supper, at 7 p.m., the Bull Pen Session gives conference attendees an opportunity for questions and answers with the industry experts. The first-day topics and presenters include:

"Increased Production Efficiency" is the theme of the 2018 Nebraska State of Beef Conference, scheduled for Nov. 7-8 at the North Platte Sandhills Convention Center.

Speakers, including experts from university and industry, will focus on market outlook, industry trends, alternative enterprises, animal health, and several different approaches to finding efficiencies in animal production.

Karla Jenkins, cow-calf/stocker management specialist at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff, said this year the conference will focus on increasing efficiency in the cowherd. She said the last conference had one producer panels but there are panels this time: One will address how efficiency is increased in a traditional cow/calf production system and the other will talk about increasing income through adding additional profit centers to the operation.

The Nebraska State of Beef Conference is held every other year, on alternating years with a regional beef conference, the Range Beef Cow Symposium, which is held in odd-numbered years and alternating between Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

On-line registration is preferred. The registration site is at http://www.regonline.com/state-of-beef-conference-2018. Brochures and registration forms are also available by calling Joyce Stack of Nebraska Extension at 308-532-2683. Or download a brochure and registration form from the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center website, https://panhandle.unl.edu

The registration fee of $65 includes a paper or electronic copy of the proceedings. There is an additional fee for the Wednesday, Nov. 7, dinner. Walk-in registrations are welcome, but Nov. 7 dinner can't be guaranteed for walk-ins or registrations received after Oct. 26.

The conference is organized by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. For more information, contact Karla Jenkins, Cow-calf and Stocker Management Specialist, UNL Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff, 308-632-1245, kjenkins2@unl.edu; Rick Funston, Reproductive Physiologist, UNL West Central Research & Extension Center, North Platte, 308-696-6703, rfunston2@unl.edu.; or Randy Saner, Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension-North Platte, 308-532-2683, rsaner2@unl.edu

Conference organizers are Jenkins, Funston, Saner and Matt Spangler, Beef Genetics Specialist, UNL Department of Animal Science. F

–UNL Extension