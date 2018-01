Paper: Soils can offset U.S. carbon emissions

A paper published in Scientific Reports says that the world's farmland soils have the technical potential to offset as much carbon as the United States emits, if they are managed better, according to Louis Verchot, director of the Soils Research Area at the International Center for Tropical Agriculture, one of the authors of the report.

"This would also be equal to removing all the carbon from the atmosphere that the transport sector emits each year," Verchot wrote in a special edition of the Quartz Daily Brief from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

–The Hagstrom Report