Paradise man arrested case from Seymour

DECATUR, Texas — On January 13, 2018, Jimmy Wayne Parker, originally of Seymour, was arrested on charges of False Statement to Obtain Credit and Hindering Secured Creditors. The arrest is the result of an investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers Scott Williamson and John Bradshaw.

The charges stem from a case more than 100 miles away in Seymour, Texas, where Parker allegedly lied to creditors at the Seymour InterBank in order to obtain a loan, resulting in the charge of False Statement to Obtain Credit. As collateral for the loan, Parker had put up a pickup truck, stock trailer and cattle. After he defaulted on the loan bank officials were unable to take possession of those items, resulting in the second charge of Hindering a Secured Creditor. Both charges are third-degree felonies, and each carry a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Following his arrest, Parker was booked into the Wise County Jail. He has since been released after posting a $25,000 bond. A trial date has not yet been set.

"Agricultural crimes do not always involve missing cattle or tractors," said Special Ranger Williamson. "Often times financial crimes involving agricultural assets can be just as harmful to ranchers."

According to Williamson, when criminals defraud financial institutions, as alleged in this case, it can make credit harder to obtain and more expensive for others who rely on those same financial tools.

