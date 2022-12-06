Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board, Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet December 20

HELENA – The Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board and the Fish and Wildlife Commission will both meet on Dec. 20 at the Montana State Capitol. Each will hold a separate meeting, as well as a short joint meeting.

The Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 20. The joint Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board and Fish and Wildlife Commission will start at 9 a.m., and the Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold its meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. The meetings will be held in room 317 at the Montana State Capitol. The meetings will be broadcast live through MPAN, YouTube and Zoom.

Public comment will be taken on agenda items during the meetings. Those wishing to make a comment through Zoom need to register the Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ website fwp.mt.gov by noon on Dec. 19. The public will also be able to comment in person at any FWP regional office.

The agenda is as follows:

Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board

Call to Order, board reports, etc.

Land Acquisition and Transfer Policy renewal

Joint meeting with Fish and Wildlife Commission and Parks and Recreation Board

FWP legislation and budget

Fish and Wildlife Commission call to order

Approval of minutes from October commission meeting

Approval of commission expenses

Commissioner reports

Director’s office report

Fisheries

Approved Commercial Bait Seining Waters, 2023‐24

Wildlife

Adjustments to 2022 Big Game Regulations for 2023 Season

City of Lewistown Urban Deer Management Plan

Land and Water

Rock Creek (Paradise Valley) Water Right Lease

Big Lake WMA Addition

Legal

Lake Five Rulemaking Petition

Parks and Outdoor Recreation

Commercial Use Permit Fee Rule Renewal – fishing access sites and wildlife management areas

Results of Madison River Work Group recommendation scoping

Public Comment for Items Not on this Agenda

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agendas, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board webpage and the Fish and Wildlife Commission webpage .

-Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks