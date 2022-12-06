Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board, Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet December 20
HELENA – The Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board and the Fish and Wildlife Commission will both meet on Dec. 20 at the Montana State Capitol. Each will hold a separate meeting, as well as a short joint meeting.
The Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 20. The joint Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board and Fish and Wildlife Commission will start at 9 a.m., and the Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold its meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. The meetings will be held in room 317 at the Montana State Capitol. The meetings will be broadcast live through MPAN, YouTube and Zoom.
Public comment will be taken on agenda items during the meetings. Those wishing to make a comment through Zoom need to register the Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ website fwp.mt.gov by noon on Dec. 19. The public will also be able to comment in person at any FWP regional office.
The agenda is as follows:
Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board
- Call to Order, board reports, etc.
- Land Acquisition and Transfer Policy renewal
Joint meeting with Fish and Wildlife Commission and Parks and Recreation Board
- FWP legislation and budget
Fish and Wildlife Commission call to order
- Approval of minutes from October commission meeting
- Approval of commission expenses
- Commissioner reports
- Director’s office report
Fisheries
- Approved Commercial Bait Seining Waters, 2023‐24
Wildlife
- Adjustments to 2022 Big Game Regulations for 2023 Season
- City of Lewistown Urban Deer Management Plan
Land and Water
- Rock Creek (Paradise Valley) Water Right Lease
- Big Lake WMA Addition
Legal
- Lake Five Rulemaking Petition
Parks and Outdoor Recreation
- Commercial Use Permit Fee Rule Renewal – fishing access sites and wildlife management areas
- Results of Madison River Work Group recommendation scoping
Public Comment for Items Not on this Agenda
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agendas, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board webpage and the Fish and Wildlife Commission webpage.
-Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks