Participants Selected for 2022 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program

Thirty-six American Quarter Horse Youth Association members will record their progress training a yearling bred by an American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage Breeder. At the end of the 2022 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program, a select number of scholarships and prizes will be awarded.

Created in 2011 with the first class of participants in 2012, the Young Horse Development Program is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The program was created to give AQHYA members an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of horsemanship. The horses used in the program are bred by AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders, which are working cattle ranches with a remuda of at least five AQHA-registered mares that produce ranch horses. The participating Ranching Heritage Breeders donate weanlings for the program participants to evaluate, raise and train. Young Horse Development participants get to keep their horses.

“The Young Horse Development program was designed to give youth participants an opportunity to get hands on horse experience,” said AQHA Senior Director of Member Programs Karen McCuistion. “The program is an excellent opportunity to connect these young adults with the equine industry and provides a solid foundation for their education and future career path. In turn, their experience in the program turns into a valuable set of skills that will carry them forward as members of our industry.”

The 2022 Young Horse Development program participants are:

* Adrian Davis of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms of Hustontown, Pennsylvania

* Amber Wortham of Wimberly, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Waters Ranch of Utopia, Texas

* Ava Blyth of Bend, Oregon

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Weaver Quarter Horses of Big Sandy, Montana

* Ava Williams of Kingston, Washington

Ranching Heritage Breeder: K T Ranch of Connell, Washington

* Avery Ridgely of Jonesburg, Missouri

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Oleen Brothers of Dwight, Kansas

* Brodie Childs of Chico, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Nixon Ranch of Nara Visa, New Mexico

* Brooke Hoven of Polk City, Iowa

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Schofield Quarter Horses of Philip, South Dakota

* Carson Zacharias of Gill, Colorado

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

* Charylet Lee of McAllen, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: LC Ranch of Crockett, Texas

* Colton Boatman of Jennings, Oklahoma

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas

* Colton Lueck of Gilbert, Arizona

Ranching Heritage Breeder: ORO Ranch of Prescott, Arizona

* Connor Lovell of Ault, Colorado

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Dikoff Ranch of Hermosa, South Dakota

* Cooper Campbell of Idalou, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: St. Clair Farms of Kahoka, Missouri

* David Kendrick of Shallowater, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas

* Elizabeth Jolley of Victor, Idaho

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Raymond Sutton Ranch of Gettysburg, South Dakota

* Estella Cook of Nibley, Utah

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Flat Creek Ranch of Rogerson, Idaho

* Faith Gilbreath of Gilmer, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: The Daube Company of Ardmore, Oklahoma

* Grace Peterson of Buffalo, Wyoming

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Wetz Stirrup Ranch of Vale, South Dakota

* Grace Van Dyke of Sheridan, Wyoming

Ranching Heritage Breeder: West Brothers Inc. of Lusk, Wyoming

* Graci Reeder of Mason, Michigan

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms of Hustontown, Pennsylvania

* Grady Claybrook of Highlandville, Missouri

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Haythorn Land & Cattle Co. of Arthur, Nebraska

Guadalupe Carrasco of Malaga, New Mexico

Ranching Heritage Breeder: KT Cattle Inc. of Amado, Arizona

* Kasen Wink of Post, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Bagley Performance Horses of Dimmitt, Texas

* Kasey Edmonson of Ozark, Missouri

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Nixon Ranch of Nara Visa, New Mexico

* Kennedy Lyson of Baker, Montana

Ranching Heritage Breeder: West Brothers Inc. of Lusk, Wyoming

* Kynley McCullough of Loving, New Mexico

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Durrett Cattle Co. of Wildorado, Texas

* Lili Drinkall of Milledgeville, Illinois

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Sunup Ranch of Brainerd, Minnesota

* Lindsay Beyer of Luxemburg, Wisconsin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Raymond Sutton Ranch of Gettysburg, South Dakota

* Madison Meyer of Meyersville, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Bogle Brothers LLC of Dexter, New Mexico

* Madison Moore of Wellington, Colorado

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

* Madison Wachtel of Wells, Nevada

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

* Rylee Erickson of Benson, Minnesota

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Most Quarter Horses of Ogallala, Nebraska

The Young Horse Development Program participants raise their weanlings-turned-yearlings and document their monthly progress; participate in webinars; complete monthly management assignments; track goals; engage in mentoring sessions with local AQHA Professional Horsemen; and compile videos of themselves with their horses, completing assignments including trailering, an in-hand trail pattern and more. Following project completion, a select number of scholarships and prizes are awarded.

To learn more about the program, visit http://www.aqha.com/young-horse-development .

