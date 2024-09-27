Participants Selected for AQHA Youth Racing Experience

The 2024 AQHA Youth Racing Experience allows AQHYA members a first-hand glimpse into the American Quarter Horse racing industry.

The 2024 AQHA Youth Racing Experience allows AQHYA members a first-hand glimpse into the American Quarter Horse racing industry.

The 2024 AQHA Youth Racing Experience is October 24-27 at The Downs at Albuquerque in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This national event allows participants to build on the knowledge gained during a regional racing experience by working closely with an experienced trainer at the three-day Challenge Championships event.

“This program provides really incredible behind-the-scenes access to the inner workings at the racetrack,” said Katie Reynolds, AQHA director of youth development. “Along with the insider’s look at this vital part of our industry, the Youth Racing Experience challenges youth with interviews, a skillathon round, and an excellent educational experience to build career skills that will be valuable in any future endeavors.”

Youth selected for the national program receive an all-expense-paid trip to get first-hand experience in the racing industry. They will be matched with professional racehorse trainers to allow them to experience daily life in a racehorse barn. In the afternoons, the youth will attend informational sessions on various aspects of the racing industry, from jobs such as the stewards and announcer to the starting gate, jockeys room, test barn, as well as attending the AQHA Racing Committee meeting.

The 2024 youth participants are:

Cade Laird of Forest, Mississippi

Kayla Gibson of Gillette, Wyoming

Lana Brickey of Shallowater, Texas

Makynzie Huse of Walla Walla, Washington

Megan Kenoyer of Peyton, Colorado

Miranda Reynolds of North Ogden, Utah

These youth will gain not only priceless education but also will be competing for scholarships. The scholarship winners will be announced Saturday night, October 26, at the conclusion of the Youth Racing Experience. AQHA is excited to again award $10,500 in scholarships to the participants, allowing all six of those competing to go home with a check this year.

“I have been involved with the Youth Racing Experience since its inception in 1998,” says AQHA Chief Racing Officer Janet VanBebber. “Whether I was mentoring participants or involved in the program in my current capacity, I have witnessed it change lives. We are creating the next generation of horsemen through this program, and I am always excited to engage with those who have earned the opportunity to compete!”

Interested youth can visit http://www.aqha.com/youth to locate a regional racing experience. To be a part of next year’s AQHA Youth Racing Experience, visit http://www.aqha.com/youth-racing-experience .

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit http://www.aqha.com/news or subscribe to our news text “ AQHA In the Know ” for the latest association updates.

