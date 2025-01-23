Payne: Letter to President Trump

Dear President Trump,

There are so many critical issues facing American ranchers and farmers. These issues are complicated and it takes extra detail to properly explain them. I could write a book about these topics but have been advised to give you a two page bullet point letter touching on some of the most important issues. After you win this election on November 5th, I would love to put a grassroots level team of independent professionals together to help advise your administration on the following:

•Imported Beef

•Grazing

•Lack of grazing causing unprecedented catastrophic wildfires

•Feral Horses

•Irrigation and Stock Water

•Mandatory Animal ID

•Predators

•Navy Land Grabs

•Unnecessary solar farm and windmill expansions on public land

•Over use of Pesticides and Herbicides

•Overburdensome, over budgeted, bloated government agencies crushing the economic viability of ranching in the west.

#1 Please keep in mind the corrupt globalist corporations have infiltrated some of our Cattlemens Associations. Just because they show up wearing a cowboy hat doesn’t mean they are speaking for the real ranchers. Once you shake their hand you will know.

#2 Imported beef and lamb is killing our American ranchers and farmers. We cannot continue on like this. We know from your press release in 2020 that you are aware of this issue and we hope you pick an America first Secretary of Agriculture like Harriet Hageman or Thomas Massie. We cannot afford another 4 years of globalists like Vilsack and Perdue. Imported beef only has to be on US soil for 24 hours before it can be labeled “Product of the US”, that is an absolute scam on the American consumers.

#3 Cattle and sheep grazing are the single largest economic driver of the economy in rural communities across America. Ranchers are famous for reinvesting every dollar they make back into their ranch. Please help us unleash the economic engines of the cattle business across America.

#4 Cattle grazing and logging like you asked for in your executive order in 2018 are absolutely critical to stop these catastrophic wildfires. In addition to smart grazing and logging to prevent fires we must focus attention on the “Big Business” of fire fighting. Quotes like “If this fire burns for two more days I’ll have my second daughter through college” have been overheard by whistle blowers in the fire fighting industry. This is very alarming. In addition to loss of human life these fires are destroying $$ millions in structures, livestock and also killing wildlife as well as destroying their native habitat. They need penalized for “fanning” the fires. Obviously fire fighters safety is paramount but the abuse and corruption of taxpayers dollars in the fire business goes back decades.

#5 Feral horse populations across the west are growing at unprecedented numbers. Each HMA (Horse Management Area) has a set number of horses called an AML. (Appropriate Management Level) These feral horse populations are growing rapidly and are in many places 5 to 50 times over the AML. BLM and environmental groups are smart and effective in using the horse’s overgrazing as an excuse to cut Rancher’s cattle numbers. We have several creative ideas on how changes could be made that we would like to share with you in the near future.

#6 Irrigation and Stock water rights across the west are being attacked by many groups from several different angles. No Farms, No Food is a good slogan but unfortunately it doesn’t resignate with many of our politicians. If We look at things through the lens of controlling people by controlling food then it starts to make sense why the eco-terrorists are using environmental issues and “save the fish” as an excuse to steal farmer’s water. The Bill Gates and George Soros of the world cannot control food if they don’t control the land. Independent ranchers and farmers must be eliminated before their evil plan for America can happen. As you have said before “it’s you they are after, I’m just standing in their way”. Once again we know you will stand for us on these issues facing Rural America.

#7 Mandatory Electronic Animal ID is very concerning to the independent American rancher, farmer and mostly to the livestock auction markets like ours. The burden of implementing a government mandated China button in our livestock will fall on us, the livestock markets. We are already short of help, time and room. Who will have access to these China buttons is very worrisome. We fear overzealous weaponized government agencies and the beef packing industry will use them for harassment and market manipulation. We strongly support Congresswoman Harriet Hageman’s bill blocking Mandatory Electronic Animal ID. She is working closely with grassroots cattlemen’s associations like Rcalf and United States Cattlemens Association, of which I am a proud member and on the board of directors for Nevada and California. National Cattlemens Beef Association is pushing for this Mandatory Electronic Animal ID China button and they have received $460,000 US taxpayer’s dollars to peddle this mandate. It’s un-American and needs to be stopped immediately. The promoters are part owner of the company selling the buttons and this whole thing reaks of corruption, control and greed. They peddle it as a disease traceability, but we already have a vigorous system in place that has worked well in the past and will continue to work in the future. We don’t want the government tracking our cows and taxing us on them like Denmark or worse yet, euthanizing the cows like Ireland did to meet a carbon benchmark. Cows are carbon negative especially when you consider the fires they can prevent.

#8 In Nevada our Rhino Republican congressman Mark Amodei introduced a bill for a Navy Expansion and also a Lands Bill. He worked closely with Cortes Masto and our local county managers to pass this bill. It takes 600,000 acres of prime winter grazing land away from 9 different ranchers, myself being the most affected. We are losing between 80k and 100k acres of federal grazing land which is extremely important to our ranching operation. In addition to the 80k acres the Lands Bill and expansion is also taking 439 acres of our private land in an imminent domain action. This 439 acres is the last private property in Dixie Valley and it’s critical to our operation. Without it we have no legal place to gather our cattle, camp, keep our ranch horses etc. The county has been paid $45 million and given 45,000 acres in the Lands Bill. The Native American tribes have been given $20 million each in addition to industrial land added to their reservations. The Ranchers have yet to receive a dollar. One friend and neighbor is scheduled to be kicked off next spring and has nowhere to go with his cattle. Keep in mind none of this land is being used for training, it’s simply a “buffer zone”. We strongly support our military but this is simply a land grab and someone is getting a major Harry Reid style kickback.

This is a common occurrence across the west. The federal government has many tools they are using to eliminate animal agriculture.

#9 In order to control people they must control food, once they have gotten rid of all the cows, big game will be the only way Americans can get high protein dense meat. I firmly believe that is why the ecoterrorist are releasing non-native wolves all across America. These giant wolves are wiping out both livestock and the big game populations from Alaska to Colorado. Something must be done immediately.

#10 The Green New Deal. These solar farms need to be put on top of the buildings where the power is being used. It is ridiculous to close off millions of acres of grazing land and wildlife habitat for solar and windmill farms. Then they spend millions building power lines from them to the cities. If this Green energy was effective and efficient Americans would be less suspicious, but we firmly believe it’s just another big scam on the American taxpayers in the name of climate change. We aren’t buying it.

#11 What kind and how much herbicides and pesticides we use on American farm crops needs to be addressed. Not saying all should be banned but it needs looked at. There is much corruption within the USDA and these companies just like in the beef import business. My mom passed away from cancer which she most likely got through the various herbicides she used to manage noxious weeds on our family ranch. Something needs to be done.

#12 Last but not least, the Bureau of Land Management and the United States Forest Service have become so big and burdensome it’s crushing ranching in the west. We are under constant harassment. They will not implement your executive order for fuels reduction. I have applied 6 years in a row for targeted grazing always to be denied for some bureaucratic red tape reason. I know their hands are often tied by lawsuits from the extreme environmental groups, but often times we feel they actually work hand in hand behind closed doors to weaponize the ABC agencies against the American people just like you have experienced with the DOJ.

In closing, we want to say thank you for sacrificing so much for America. We know you are our only hope. We have your back and we know your heart is in the right place, we know you love America. Please let us help you.

#MakeAmericaHealthyAgain #MakeBeefGreatAgain #MakeAmericaGreatAgain

Jack Payne,

Nevada Livestock Marketing

(775) 217-9273