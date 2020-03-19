PBR Announces Event Cancellations and Postponements

In light of U.S. and global health authority guidelines regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), PBR has announced the cancellation of the following Unleash The Beast events:

§ First PREMIER Bank PREMIER Bankcard Invitational event set to take place at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday, April 3, Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

§ Billings Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires, event set to take place at First Interstate Arena – MetraPark on Friday, April 17, Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 in Billings, Mont.

§ Ty Murray Invitational, presented by Isleta Resort & Casino, event set to take place at Dreamstyle Arena at the Pit on Friday, April 24, Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 in Albuquerque, N.M.

PBR is exploring alternatives to broadcast these Unleash The Beast world points events via CBS, RidePass, and RidePass Pro FloRodeo from a venue closed to the public.

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Bakersfield Buck Off set to take place at Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday, April 4 in Bakersfield, Calif, has also been canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets will be able to receive a refund (less any applicable fees) from the original point of purchase. Fans who purchased via PBR Direct will receive an email with refund details.

Additionally, the following Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour events have been postponed:

§ Grand Forks Chute Out event set to take place at Alerus Center on Saturday, April 18 in Grand Forks, N.D.

§ Wichita Classic event set to take place at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, April 25 in Wichita, Kan.

The rescheduled date for the event in North Dakota will be announced in the coming weeks, while the stop in Wichita will now be held on Saturday, August 8.

PBR encourages fans to hold onto their tickets which will be honored for the rescheduled events. Any refunds will be provided from the original point of purchase. Fans who purchased via PBR Direct will receive an email with refund instructions.

We appreciate the support and understanding of our fans, competitors, partners and staff.

–PBR