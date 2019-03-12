Pederson’s Broken Heart Ranch—Red Angus & Quarter Horses

TSLN Sale Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Mar. 6, 2019

Location: at the ranch north of Firesteel, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

70 reg. Red Angus Yearling Bulls – $4,475

77 open commercial yearling Heifers – $1,182

The Broken Heart Ranch, owned by Gary and Sue Pederson and Chad and Lisa Pederson, is home to some of the finest Red Angus Cattle and Quarter Horses in Western South Dakota. Their ranch is located in north central South Dakota, northwest of Timber Lake.

The weather in this area had been very severe and, consequently, their crowd was not as large. However, they had a very strong sale, with many repeat buyers.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 8: $ 18,000 to Noel Henrickson, Draper, South Dakota – LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A x Pie Code Red 9058

Lot 1: $ 16,000 to Jamyson Fischer, Tappen, North Dakota – LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A x Feddes Cougar A210

Lot 14: $ 12,500 to Lynn Stradinger, Isabel, South Dakota – LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A x Feddes Cougar A210

Lot 19: $ 8,500 to Marlyn Thorstenson, Selby, South Dakota – Fritz Vengeance 22D x LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A

Lot 11: $ 8,250 to William Marks, Gettysburg, South Dakota – LSF SRR High Plains 6237D x LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A