Pederson’s Broken Heart Ranch—Red Angus & Quarter Horses 46th   Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 6, 2024

Location: at the ranch north of Firesteel, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar, Reva, SD

Averages: 68 reg. Red Angus Yearling Bulls avg. $ 5390

Broken Heart Ranch is owned by Gary and Sue Pederson and Chad, Lisa, and Brucelyn Pederson. Their ranch is located in north central South Dakota, northwest of Timber Lake.

This was an outstanding set of bulls that had tremendous growth and structure. Many repeat buyers were on hand to compete with the purebred interest on the top end.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 11: $ 15,000 to Gill Ranch Red Angus, Timber Lake, South Dakota – BHR Impeccable 156 x LSF SRR Inspire 7586E

Lot 6: $ 13,500 to Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, South Dakota – Fritz Yellowstone 0237 x BHR Zeppelin 660

Lot 4: $ 10,500 to Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch, Selby, South Dakota – Red SSS Approve 540F x LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A

Lot 8: $ 10,500 to Stradinger Ranch, Isabel, South Dakota – BHR Impeccable 156 x Fritz Vengeance 22D

Lot 16: $ 10,000 to Triple U Ranch, Akaska, South Dakota – BHR Impeccable 156 x BB Promotion 9025

