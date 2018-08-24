Pending grain bin collapse prompts emergency in Philip, S.D.
August 24, 2018
The pending collapse of an old grain bin has prompted the evacuation and declaration of emergency of downtown Philip, S.D.
The emergency and evacuation was declared as a precaution against the possibility of fire or explosion.
According to a video on the Philip Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the fire department is being briefed on a response, and no one except emergency responders is being allowed downtown.
More information will be posted when available.
-Staff Report
Recommended Stories For You