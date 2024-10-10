Pendleton Whisky’s Let ‘er Buck Bucking Stock of the Year awards announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Standing out among a crowd of exceptional roughstock requires a perfect balance of animal athleticism and the cowboys capable of showcasing that talent.



The 2024 “Pendleton Whisky’s Let ‘er Buck Bucking Stock of the Year Awards” are recognized as follows:



Bareback Riding Horse of the Year

1. Boot Barn’s Night Crawler – Pickett Pro Rodeo

2. Virgil – C5 Rodeo Company

3. Agent Lynx – Calgary Stampede



Saddle Bronc Riding Horse of the Year

1. All or Nothin – Andrews Rodeo

2. The Black Tie – Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics

3. Tokyo Bubbles – Calgary Stampede



Bull of the Year

1. Big Bank – Universal Pro Rodeo

2. Pegasus – Pete Carr Pro Rodeo

3. Ricky Vaughn – Powder River Rodeo

–PRCA