Pendleton Whisky’s Let ‘er Buck Bucking Stock of the Year awards announced
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Standing out among a crowd of exceptional roughstock requires a perfect balance of animal athleticism and the cowboys capable of showcasing that talent.
The 2024 “Pendleton Whisky’s Let ‘er Buck Bucking Stock of the Year Awards” are recognized as follows:
Bareback Riding Horse of the Year
1. Boot Barn’s Night Crawler – Pickett Pro Rodeo
2. Virgil – C5 Rodeo Company
3. Agent Lynx – Calgary Stampede
Saddle Bronc Riding Horse of the Year
1. All or Nothin – Andrews Rodeo
2. The Black Tie – Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics
3. Tokyo Bubbles – Calgary Stampede
Bull of the Year
1. Big Bank – Universal Pro Rodeo
2. Pegasus – Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
3. Ricky Vaughn – Powder River Rodeo
–PRCA
