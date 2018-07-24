Perdue announces $12 billion farmer aid plan

The Agriculture Department has announced a "short-term" plan to provide up to $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers affected by President Donald Trump's trade war.

The help, announced by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in a call to reporters this afternoon, will come through a direct assistance program designed to help with food purchase and distribution and geared toward promoting trade.

"The actions today are a firm statement that other nations cannot bully our agricultural producers to force the United States to cave in," Perdue told reporters, according to The New York Times.

"This administration will not stand by while our hard-working agricultural producers bear the brunt of unfriendly and illegal tariffs."

USDA said the proposal would not require congressional approval, but would be provided through the Commodity Credit Corporation, and would help soybean producers, who have been hit hard by the tariff war, and sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy and hog producers, according to the Associated Press.

During a speech in Kansas City today, Trump said "farmers will be the biggest beneficiary" of his trade agenda as he seeks better trade agreements.

Trump held up a "Make Our Farmers Great Again" hat Monday during a White House event on Monday.

–The Hagstrom Report