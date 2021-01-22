Perdue announces additional assistance under CFAP2

Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Friday that USDA will provide additional assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), expanding eligibility for some agricultural producers and commodities as well as updating payments to accurately compensate some producers who already applied for the program.

Producers who are now eligible and those who need to modify existing applications due to these updates can contact USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) between January 19 and February 26. Some of these changes are being made to align with the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 while others are discretionary changes being made in response to ongoing evaluation of CFAP.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has left a deep impact on the farm economy, and we are utilizing the tools and monies available to ease some of the financial burdens on American producers to ensure our agricultural economy remains strong, independent and a global leader in production,” Perdue said in a news release.

“As part of implementing CFAP 1 and CFAP 2, we identified new areas of support and Congress recently directed us to provide additional relief. This additional assistance builds on to the $23.6 billion in assistance already provided to our farmers and ranchers impacted by the pandemic, and we will continue to implement other provisions enacted by Congress.”

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said, “These changes come as a result of measures we included in the year-end legislation, as well as the feedback we’ve facilitated between local producers and the FSA.

“This will help a greater number of producers in North Dakota benefit from the agriculture assistance we secured, while also addressing some of the issues farmers and ranchers faced under the original payment calculations.”

The changes to CFAP include:

▪ Expanded eligibilty for contract producers of swine, broilers, laying hens, chicken eggs and turkeys, as well as producers of pullets and turfgrass sod, who who suffered a drop in revenue because of the pandemic;

▪ Updated payment calculations for aquaculture, swine, nursery products and floriculture, row crops, specialty crops, specialty livestock and tobacco.

▪ CFAP1 ‘top-up’ payments for swine.

Details available online.

–The Hagstrom Report