Perdue announces the Farm Service Agency State Committee appointees

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced a slate of Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Committee Appointees. State committees are selected by the Secretary, serve at the pleasure of the Secretary, and are responsible for carrying out FSA's farm programs within delegated authorities.

"The State Committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural producers with the best customer service," Secretary Perdue said. "They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA's programs are supporting the American harvest."

The following is a list of State Committees in Tri-State Livestock News country:

Montana

Committee Chair Carl Mattson – Chester

Joe Dooling – Helena

Chaley Harney – Billings

Bruce Tutvedt – Kalispell

Nebraska

Committee Chair Scott Spilker – Beatrice

Cindi Allen – Ogallala

Mark Jagels – Davenport

Hilary Maricle – Boone County

Geoff Ruth – Rising City

North Dakota

Committee Chair Jim Hauge – Mandan

Jared Hagert – Emerado

Erika Kenner – Leeds

Edward Kessel – Dickinson

Barton Schott – Kulm

South Dakota

Committee Chair Mark Gross – Bridgewater

Gwen Kitzen – Belle Fourche

Tiffani Robertson – Hermosa

Bill Simonsen – Roslyn

Wyoming

Committee Chair Nancy Tarver – Gillette

Julie Hahn – Rawlins

David Slover – Worland F

–USDA