Perdue announces the Farm Service Agency State Committee appointees
January 12, 2018
Washington, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced a slate of Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Committee Appointees. State committees are selected by the Secretary, serve at the pleasure of the Secretary, and are responsible for carrying out FSA's farm programs within delegated authorities.
"The State Committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural producers with the best customer service," Secretary Perdue said. "They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA's programs are supporting the American harvest."
The following is a list of State Committees in Tri-State Livestock News country:
Montana
Committee Chair Carl Mattson – Chester
Joe Dooling – Helena
Chaley Harney – Billings
Bruce Tutvedt – Kalispell
Nebraska
Committee Chair Scott Spilker – Beatrice
Cindi Allen – Ogallala
Mark Jagels – Davenport
Hilary Maricle – Boone County
Geoff Ruth – Rising City
North Dakota
Committee Chair Jim Hauge – Mandan
Jared Hagert – Emerado
Erika Kenner – Leeds
Edward Kessel – Dickinson
Barton Schott – Kulm
South Dakota
Committee Chair Mark Gross – Bridgewater
Gwen Kitzen – Belle Fourche
Tiffani Robertson – Hermosa
Bill Simonsen – Roslyn
Wyoming
Committee Chair Nancy Tarver – Gillette
Julie Hahn – Rawlins
David Slover – Worland F
–USDA