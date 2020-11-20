Perdue, Loeffler ask USTR to raise seasonal imports issue, seek rural votes

Georgia Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are candidates in runoff elections on January 5, asked U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday to address the impact of seasonal vegetable imports, as National Journal reported that they are increasingly dependent on rural votes.

In a letter, Perdue and Loeffler asked Lighthizer to ask the International Trade Commission for a Section 332 investigation for cucumbers and squash in order to determine the impact of these seasonal imports on southeastern markets. Farmers in southeastern states including Georgia have been upset that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade did not offer them any relief from Mexican imports that they contend lead to lower prices.

Meanwhile, National Journal said Wednesday that, “with the suburbs turning bluer,” Perdue and Loeffler “have grown more dependent on rural, Trumpian voters to win elections. If aggrieved Republican voters don’t show up to vote in typical numbers, it would doom their chances of winning.”

–The Hagstrom Report