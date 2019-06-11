Perdue: No MLP for unplanted acreage, minimal for cover crops

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement late Wednesday that USDA will not make Market Facilitation Program payments for unplanted acres, but is exploring “minimal” payments for cover crops.

“In the coming weeks, USDA will provide information on the Market Facilitation Program payment rates and details of the various components of the disaster relief legislation,” Perdue said.

“USDA is not legally authorized to make Market Facilitation Program payments to producers for acreage that is not planted. However, we are exploring legal flexibilities to provide a minimal per acre market facilitation payment to folks who filed prevent plant and chose to plant an MFP-eligible cover crop, with the potential to be harvested and for subsequent use of those cover crops for forage.”

USDA also published a lengthy question-and-answer document about trade mitigation and disaster aid.

–The Hagstrom Report