Perdue talks immigration, says Conaway interested in food box idea

During his trip to California last week, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue discussed immigration issues and defended his proposal for a pilot project to send food boxes to people who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rather than using Electronic Benefit Transfer cards that can be used to buy food in grocery stores and other food outlets.

Politico also reported that Perdue said House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, is willing to consider a pilot project on the food box proposal.

But a Conaway aide said only, "The committee is taking due diligence to look at it right now," Politico reported.

–The Hagstrom Report