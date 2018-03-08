Perdue to meet Hoeven, Heitkamp, Cramer in North Dakota Friday

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will participate in a series of tours and meetings in Fargo, N.D., and Moorehead, Minn., Friday with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who invited him, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who is running against Heitkamp in the November election.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, will also participate in the events.

USDA noted that this will be Perdue's first official visit to North Dakota and the 34th state he has visited since being sworn in as secretary.

Perdue will tour the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Red River Valley Agriculture Research Center, participate in a North Dakota Commodity Group roundtable and a North Dakota Collegiate Farm Bureau luncheon at North Dakota State University and tour the American Crystal Sugar Company's (ACSC) sugar beet processing facility in Moorhead, Minn.

At American Crystal, House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., will also join the group.

