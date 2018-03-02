Ag secretary Sonny Perdue is to travel to Memphis and North Dakota

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will travel to Memphis on Saturday and to North Dakota next week.

Perdue will give remarks at the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show Agriculture Outlook Meeting, participate in a Tennessee Farm Bureau luncheon and town hall, and tour local farms, USDA said in a media advisory. He will also tour Burlison Gin with Tennessee Farm Service Agency State Committeewoman Charlotte Kelly.

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., also announced on Thursday that Perdue will visit North Dakota next week. Hoeven did not provide the date or details of the Perdue visit, but said, "The secretary's visit will enable him to hear directly from our state's agriculture industry about their priorities for the farm bill, as well as how USDA can best help our agriculture industry to overcome challenges ranging from low-commodity prices to drought. These insights will be valuable as we work with the administration to pass a good farm bill with strong crop insurance and counter-cyclical programs to provide our producers with the tools they need to succeed."

