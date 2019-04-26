Perdue to travel to North Dakota, Iowa

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will travel to North Dakota on Saturday and Iowa on Monday, his office announced today.

At each stop, Perdue will stress the value of the proposed new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement to agriculture.

In a media advisory, USDA said, “USMCA makes important fixes to the decades-old NAFTA that will benefit America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers for years to come.”

“The deal secures greater access to the Mexican and Canadian markets and lowers barriers for many U.S. products. The deal eliminates Canada’s unfair Class 6 and Class 7 milk pricing schemes, opens additional access to U.S. dairy into Canada, and imposes new disciplines on Canada’s supply management system.

“The agreement preserves and expands critical access for U.S. poultry and egg producers and addresses Canada’s discriminatory wheat grading process to help U.S. wheat growers along the border become more competitive. Additionally, the agreement specifically addresses agricultural biotechnology, including new technologies such as gene editing, to support innovation and reduce trade-distorting policies.”

On Saturday morning, Perdue, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, all Republicans, will participate in a roundtable discussion with agriculture leaders and stakeholders at Peterson Farms Seed in Harwood, N.D

Later the same officials will participate in Emerging Prairie’s “Grand Farm Initiative” farm ribbon cutting near Horace, N.D.

On Monday afternoon, Perdue, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, both Republicans, will tour Vermeer Corporation in Pella, Iowa.

Later Perdue and Naig will tour the Corteva Agriscience Mendel Greenhouse in Johnston, Iowa.

–The Hagstrom Report