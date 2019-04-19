Perdue to travel to North Dakota

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will travel to Fargo, N.D., on April 27 to meet with farmers about farm bill implementation, trade negotiations and commodity purchases, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced Monday.

"Our farmers and ranchers are facing real challenges right now, so it is all the more important that Secretary Perdue hears from producers firsthand on how best to implement the farm bill and address trade uncertainty, both by wrapping up negotiations and securing more commodity purchases," Hoeven said.

"We are also seeing many exciting developments for our tech sector in the Red River Valley and across North Dakota, which bring new opportunities in agriculture. We will highlight these efforts for Secretary Perdue and work to leverage the USDA's programs to realize the benefits of new innovations for our farmers."

–The Hagstrom Report