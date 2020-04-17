Perdue: USDA to buy almost $2 billion in farm products

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Thursday that the Agriculture Department will spend almost $2 billion to buy farm products.

Perdue made the statement in an interview with News Radio Pensacola. He did not say what products USDA will buy.

He also said he does not want pork producers to have to euthanize hogs the way dairy farmers are dumping milk.

Asked about whether farmers might convert from vegetables to hemp, Perdue said the market will take care of it because most people would “prefer vegetables to CBD oil.”

–The Hagstrom Report