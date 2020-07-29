Personal Finance Curriculum Training Offered by SDSU Extension

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension will be hosting a free, virtual High School Financial Planning Program (HSFPP) curriculum training on August 11 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CDT for educators teaching middle or high school personal finance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted individual and family finances. Lay-offs, furloughs and reduced work hours have made it difficult to meet financial obligations, deal with unexpected expenses and save for long-term goals. Learning how to manage personal finances, increase financial skills and be confident in making financial decisions is important now more than ever. For teenagers, developing financial skills during a crisis will help them make decisions that will improve their well-being, no matter the consequences of the pandemic.

The HSFPP, developed by the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE), is effective in empowering teens with money management skills. A study conducted by the Economics Center at the University of Cincinnati confirmed that financial education increased teens’ confidence, skills and knowledge. Students reported having money management conversations with their family, opening savings accounts and paying more attention to spending habits after taking a course that used the HSFPP.

Anyone who teaches personal finance in middle or high school or at agencies who work with youth will learn about the HSFPP program content, lessons, teacher resources and virtual classroom implementation through the online training hosted by Lorna Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist. By completing the training, educators can earn a professional development certificate and continuing education credits and learn how to implement the HSFPP into an entire course or a short program.

To register, go to https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/high-school-financial-planning-program-hsfpp-curriculum-training. Registration is required and closes August 9.

For more information, contact Lorna Wounded Head at lorna.woundedhead@sdstate.edu or 605.782.3290.

–SDSU Extension