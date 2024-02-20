Petersek Family RAVEN ANGUS Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/13/2024

Location: Sale at the ranch, Colome, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar and Dace Harper

Averages

118 Eighteen Month and Two Year Old Angus Bulls avg. $9,093

224 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $9,930

1 Pick of the Heifers at $25,000



Excellent sale for RJ and Reed Petersek and families for their annual Raven Angus Production sale. This operation has grown in both numbers and quality over the past several years, giving their bull buying customers a great selection of top quality bulls in volume. Bulls with substance, thickness and breed leading genetics.



This outfit stands behind their cattle by purchasing or placing many of their customers feeder cattle and hosting a commercial female sale in the fall featuring both Raven Angus females and heifers from their customers.



Top selling bull was lot 30, Raven Revolver, Jan. 19, 2023 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Spring Cove Reno 4021 to Slovek Ranch, Philip, SD, Potts Bros. Farm, Jefferson, GA, Ross Odde, Mound City, SD, Gary Wall, Jolley, IA, Jared Soukup, Wagner, SD and SBH Angus, Reardon, WA for $40,000.



Lot 205, Raven Endurance L86, Jan. 8, 2023 son of SAV Quarterback 7933 x Raven Powerball to Foxhoven Angus, Crofton, NE for $30,000.



Lot 73, Raven Difference L53, Jan. 6, 2023 son of Sitz Robust 717H x Woodhill Relevance to Northway Cattle, AB, CA for $30,000.



Lot 43, Raven Republic L302, Jan. 26, 2023 son of Raven Republic I564 x Tehama Patriarch F028 to Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, NE and Genex, Shawano, WI for $27,500.



Lot 270, Raven Rider Pride J729, Mar. 12, 2022 son of Ellingson Rider Pride 7282 x Sitz Tebow 11860 to Cronin Farms, Gettysburg, SD for $25,000.



Lot 76, Raven Robust L16, Jan. 1, 2023 son of Sitz Robust 717H x Bubs Southern Charm AA31 to Danial Valburg, White River, SD for $25,000.



Lot 250, Raven No Doubt J1014, Mar. 19, 2022 son of Hoover No Doubt x Raven Powerball 53 to Newt Popham, White River, SD for $21,500.



Lot 74, Raven Robust L8, Jan. 1, 2023 son of Sitz Robust 717H x Woodhill Relevance to Cooper Waln, Parmalee, SD for $20,000.



Lot 162, Raven Thedford L47, Jan. 5, 2023 son of Hoffman Thedford x E&B Plus One to Amdahl Angus, Piedmont, SD and Bobcat Angus, Galata, MT for $19,000.

The pick of the 2023 heifer crop went to Roper Moore, Winner, SD for $25,000.

Jay & Sheila Bowers, Rafter Lazy S Ranch, Springview, NE. Raven Angus bull buyers 032a5ee3a686-Jay___Sheila_Bowers

Foxhoven Angus selected a new herd sire prospect at the Raven Angus sale. 5e049bbca76f-Foxhoven_

LB Haase and Sons, repeat Raven Angus bull buyers. cf57d48b7a6e-Haase