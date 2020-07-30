Peterson Institute: China is behind in promised ag purchases

China committed to an additional $12.5 billion of purchases in 2020 above 2017 levels, implying an annual target of $36.6 billion in agricultural purchases, but through June 2020, China’s imports of covered agricultural products were $8.7 billion, compared with a year-to-date target of $18.3 billion, the Peterson Institute for International Economics reported in a tracker of all of China’s purchases of U.S. goods under the phase one trade agreement.

–The Hagstrom Report