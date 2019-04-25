Peterson leads trade delegation to Brazil, Argentina, Honduras

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., is leading a delegation to Brazil, Argentina and Honduras this week to meet with public and private sector agriculture leaders to talk about the effects of the changes in U.S. trade policy, Patrick Delaney, the committee's communications director, confirmed today.

"This includes what openings the administration's trade war has created for our competition in those countries, as well as how Chinese investment has increased the competitive capacity of South American producers," Delaney said in an email to The Hagstrom Report.

"They'll also discuss ag trade issues important to those countries. In Honduras, they'll meet with American service members stationed in that country."

Peterson told The Hagstrom Report that Trump administration officials had encouraged him to include the stop in Honduras.

Delaney declined to provide the names of other members of the delegation, leaving it up to them to discuss the trip upon their return.

–The Hagstrom Report