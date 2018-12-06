Philip Rozeboom is new SDSU Extension Integrated Pest Management Coordinator

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Philip Rozeboom recently joined the SDSU Extension team to serve South Dakotans as the new SDSU Extension Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Coordinator.

In this role, Rozeboom will develop and implement integrated pest management programming for insect pests of field crops throughout South Dakota including; corn, soybean, wheat, sunflower, alfalfa and pulse crops.

"Philip has extensive experience in field research, and he is eager to help our team provide South Dakotans with applicable information and programming they can use to better manage pests," said Alvaro Garcia, SDSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Director & Professor.

More about Philip Rozeboom

Collecting and studying spiders, bees and other insects was a childhood pastime of Philip Rozeboom's.

He didn't consider his entomology interest anything more than a hobby until he was a freshman attending South Dakota State University and realized he was not cut out for a career as a civil engineer.

"I was a freshman in college and the engineering coursework turned me off. So, I switched my major to biology," Rozeboom explained.

With the new major came an opportunity to work in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Services "bug lab" north of Brookings. "I was doing a lot of work with lady bugs and aphids, and learned that with my biology major, I could pursue a career in entomology," he said.

Rozeboom continued working in pest management research throughout his undergraduate and graduate years. His graduate research focused on organic foliar fungicide and its impact on soybean aphids. Eventually, his research experience, led to a research associate position at SDSU. In this role, Rozeboom worked with the SDSU Extension IPM team and realized he was interested in taking the next step in his career.

"There is a lot of great research that goes on and valuable data collected. I want to be actively involved in providing the information researchers gather to farmers," he said.

A Natural Enemy Identification Guide, is among the many projects Rozeboom is currently working with the SDSU Extension team to develop.

To contact Rozeboom, e-mail him at Philip.Rozeboom@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension