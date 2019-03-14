PHOTOS: March Spring Storm in Midwest Causing Major, Ongoing Issues for Ranchers

Meteorologists have said it is like a hurricane over the plains. The March 13-14 storm has wreaked havoc on most of the plains and midwest states with rain, sleet, snow, wind, mud, flooding and freezing temperatures while many producers are in the thick of calving and lambing.

Amanda Radke: "At our place near Mitchell, S.D., it was freezing rain all day March 13, and March 14 brought more snow, wind and white-out conditions. The real challenge is going to be in the days to come. With warmer weather expected in the 10-day forecast, my fear is when all of this snow melts, the flooding will be catastrophic for many. The timing of this storm coincides with calving season, and the conditions have made for a difficult 48 hours so far."