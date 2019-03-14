 PHOTOS: March Spring Storm in Midwest Causing Major, Ongoing Issues for Ranchers | TSLN.com

Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Dakotas among the hardest hit.

Cattle try to find a place out of the wind and snow near Martin, SD. Photo by Jamie Schomp

Meteorologists have said it is like a hurricane over the plains. The March 13-14 storm has wreaked havoc on most of the plains and midwest states with rain, sleet, snow, wind, mud, flooding and freezing temperatures while many producers are in the thick of calving and lambing.

Boe Kottwitz rides through the creek after checking cows on the Rennard Ranch near Lusk, Wyoming. Photo by Savanna Simmons

Amanda Radke: "At our place near Mitchell, S.D., it was freezing rain all day March 13, and March 14 brought more snow, wind and white-out conditions. The real challenge is going to be in the days to come. With warmer weather expected in the 10-day forecast, my fear is when all of this snow melts, the flooding will be catastrophic for many. The timing of this storm coincides with calving season, and the conditions have made for a difficult 48 hours so far."

Cattle are ready for the sunshine. Photo by Jamie Schomp near Martin, SD
Photo by Savanna Simmons

 

Cauy Pennington standing on a drift behind the calving barn. Abbott Ranch, Kiowa, Colorado. Photo courtesy Pennington family

 

Edwin Vavra from Milligan, Neb., moving cattle out of floodwaters. The cows were moved to safety on higher ground. Edwin is the fourth generation to live on his farm which borders Turkey Creek. Edwin has lived in the same house all 76 years of his life. Photo by Beth Vavra

 

Van Newkirk Herefords are in the thick of calving – right through several horrific spring storms. This picture shows their heifer pairs behind good windbreak. The wind is blowing more than 50 mph. Photo by Cyndi Van Newkirk