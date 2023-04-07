TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: March 31, 2023



Location: Hay Springs, NE



Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Averages

1 Herd Sire – $400,000.

175 Yearling Red Angus Bulls Averaged $9,711.

10 Yearling Black, Red Angus Bulls Averaged $7,025

59 Registered Red Angus Replacement Heifers Averaged $2,983.

245 Commercial Red Angus Replacement Heifers Averaged $1,740.





A snowy windy morning greeted customers for the Pieper Red Angus 33rd Annual Performance Leaders Production Sale. The unpleasant weather certainly didn’t hinder the quality of cattle that were there. You could tell it was going to be a special day for the Pieper family. From the red bulls to the black bulls and the females for the offering, the depth and quality was outstanding.

HERD SIRE:

Lot 1 at $400,000 was PIE Hollywood, DOB: 01/22/2022; SIRE: Brown CRSB Confidence G1410; MGS: PIE Quarterback 789. He sold to Buffalo Creek Red Angus, Iowa Park, TX; Travis Shaffer, HanSine Ranch, Hayes, SD, Iron Triangle Cattle Company, Dayville, OR; J6 Farms, Gibbon, NE & Three Nails Ranch, Cisco, TX.



OTHER HIGH SELLERS:

Lot 3 at $75,000 was PIE Herdsman 2012, DOB: 02/01/2022; SIRE: KJL/CLZB Complete 7000H; MGS: C-Bar One Way 37E. He sold to Mark Krombusch, Lewiston, MN.



Lot 10 at $75,000 was PIE Intensity 295, DOB: 01/29/2022; SIRE: LSF SRR Identity 0295H; MGS: PIE Just Right 540. He sold to Travis Shaffer, HanSine, Pierre, SD.



Lot 7 at $50,000 was PIE Identity 257, DOB: 01/25/2022; SIRE: LSF SRR Identity 0295H; MGS: PIE Yellowstone. 8339. He sold to Barenthsen/Bullinger Red Angus, Powers Lake, ND.



Lot 2 at $44,000 was PIE Absolute 2415, DOB: 03/02/2022; SIRE: : KJL/CLZB Complete 7000H; MGS: PIE One Of A Kind 352. He sold to Scott Kueffler, DK Red Angus, Grenara, ND.



Lot 14 at $37,000 was TKP Complete 2025, DOB: 02/02/2022; SIRE: KJL/CLZB Complete 7000H; MGS: 9 Mile Franchise 6305. He sold to Bradley Schecher, Bison, SD.



Lot 6 at $35,000 was PIE Recognition 2128, DOB: 02/13/2022; SIRE: RED MRLA Respect 42G; MGS: PIE Just Right 540. He sold to Rhodes Red Angus, Faulkton, SD & Jones Red Angus, Richfield, KS.



Lot 4 at $34,000 was PIE Captain 2290, DOB: 02/25/2022; SIRE: PIE Captain 057; MGS: WCR Outfitter 4245B. He sold to Twedt Red Angus , McHenry, ND.



Lot 23 at $34,000 was PIE Complete 221, DOB: 01/22/2022; SIRE: : KJL/CLZB Complete 7000H; MGS: PIE Stockman 4051. He sold to Wheeler Stock Farms, Saskatoon, SK, CAN.



Lot 9 at $32,500 was PIE Hard Drive 2052, DOB: 02/05/2022; SIRE: Bieber Hard Drive 120; MGS: PIE Quarterback 789. He sold to Loosli Red Angus, Ashton, ID.



Lot 15 at $32,500 was PIE Confidence 2011, DOB: 02/01/2022; SIRE: Brown CRSB Confidence G1410; MGS: 9 Mile Franchise 6305. He sold to Bieber Red Angus, Leola, SD.



Lot 17 at $30,000 was PIE Respect 2166, DOB: 02/15/2022; ; SIRE: RED MRLA Respect 42G; MGS: 9 Mile Franchise 6305. He sold to Duff Cattle, Hobart, OK.



TOP YEARLING BLACK, RED ANGUS BULLS:

Lot 189 at $21,000 was PIE Confidence 2036, DOB: 02/03/2022; SIRE: Brown CRSB Confidence G1410; MGS: PIE Quarterback 789. He sold to $21,000 to McEntire Red Angus, Sweetwater, OK.



Lot 192 at $8,000 was PIE Confidence 2326, DOB: 02/26/2022; SIRE: Brown CRSB Confidence G1410; MGS: PIE Cowboy Kind 343. He sold to Jeff Erquiaga, Rushville, NE.



Top Registered Replacement Heifers:

Lot 200 at $10,000 was PIE 2294, DOB: 02/25/2022; SIRE: Biebers Hard Drive. She sold to Buffalo Creek Red Angus, Iowa Park, TX.



Lot 201 at $9,500 was TKP Miss Pebbles 2193, DOB: 02/18/2022. SIRE: Brown CRSB Confidence G1410. She sold to JD Kirwan, Valentine, NE.

Mark Pieper on the block talking about the cattle as the sale gets going.

srPieper



