Pieper Red Angus 34th Annual Performance Leader Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek, Cody Nye

Date of Sale: March 29, 2024

Location: at the Ranch – Hay Springs, NE

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

163 Yearling Red Angus Bulls averaged $9,219

43 Registered Open Replacement Heifers averaged $3,680

27 Registered Fall Calving Cows averaged $3,227

242 Commercial Open Replacement Heifers averaged $2,100

61 Commercial Bred Cows averaged $2,496



Top Bulls:

Lot 1 – $100,000. PIE Cadilac 3289; DOB: 2/27/23; Sire: BROWN CRSB Confidence G1410; MGS: 9 Mile Franchise 6305. Sold to Select Sires, Feddes Red Angus, C-T Red Angus & Twedt Red Angus.



Lot 3 – $60,000. PIE Confidential 3098; DOB: 2/13/23; Sire: BROWN CRSB Confidence G1410; MGS: 9 Mile Franchise 6305. Sold to Gregg Ranch of Carter, SD.



Lot 22 – $45,000. PIE Identity 334; DOB: 3/2/23; Sire: LSF SRR Identity 0295H; MGS: PIE Just Right 540. Sold to Hansine Red Angus of Pierre, SD.



Lot 5 – $30,000. PIE Dominance 3153; DOB: 2/15/23; Sire: PIE Captain 057; MGS: 5L Blockade 2218-30B. Sold to Sandy Willow Red Angus of Waubay, SD.



Lot 8 – $30,000. PIE Duramax 3167; DOB: 2/17/23; Sire: Bieber Maximus E294; MGS: PIE Just Right 540. Sold to Wasem Red Angus of Halliday, ND.



Lot 11 – $27,000. PIE Confidence 324; DOB: 1/22/23; Sire: BROWN CRSB Confidence G1410; MGS: KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E. Sold to Northern Lites Red Angus of Opheim, MT.



Lot 4 – $25,000. PIE Titan 3130; DOB: 2/15/23; Sire: Bieber Maximus E294; MGS: RREDS Seneca 731C. Sold to Berwald Red Angus of Toronto, SD.



Top Registered Open Heifers:

Lot 188 – $9,750. PIE Faye 3017; DOB: 1/31/23; Sire: PIE Captain 057; MGS: KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E. Sold to Bar U Ranch of Burdick, KS.



Lot 176 – $8,500. PIE Rasberry Tuo 3004; DOB: 1/30/23; Sire: BROWN CRSB Confidence G1410; MGS: PIE Quarterback 789. Sold to Jamey Allen of Prattsville, AR.



Lot 200 – $7,250. PIE Primetime Vernice 3690; DOB: 4/18/23; Sire: CRUMP OK 911; MGS: PIE Quarterback 789. Sold to Jamey Allen of Prattsville, AR.



It was a great spring day for Pieper Red Angus to host their 34th Performance Leader Production Sale. The demand from registered breeders and commercial cattlemen was high throughout the day. The Pieper Family always offers a stout and consistent set of bulls and females, and this year was no exception. Congratulations to the Pieper Red Angus crew on another successful sale.

