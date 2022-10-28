Pieper Red Angus Fall Run Production Sale

Mark Pieper on the block making opening comments.

TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant, Dan Piroutek





Date of Sale: Oct. 22, 2022





Location: Hay Springs, NE



Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Averages:



Piepers Fall Run Production Sale:



72 hd. of 18 Month Old Red Angus Bulls – $8,020.83

299 hd. Of Commercials – $2,124.58

4 hd. Of Pregnant Recips – $24,625.00

39 hd. Of Registered Bred Heifers – $5,244.87

11 hd. Of Registered Heifer Calves – $28,931.82

32 hd. Of Registered Bred Cows – $3,173.44



Horses:

1 working ranch horse – $25,000

36 hd. weanling colts – $5,387.50

6 hd. of Ranch Working Horses – $11,083.33



Piepers Red Angus Fall Run Production sale in Hay Springs, Nebraska, was a windy day but the crowd was great from start to finish and the cattle and horses was a top notch offering.

High Sellers:

Bulls:

Lot 3 PIE Complete 1595 DOB 3/15/21 Sired By KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E Sold for $33,000 to Brian Loosli – Ashton,ID

Lot 4 PIE Complete 1523 DOB 3/10/21 Sired By KJL/ CLZB Complete 7000E Sold for $20,000 to Gifford Lue – NE

Lot 5 PIE Hard Drive 1227 DOB 2/17/21 Sired By Bieber Hard Drive Y 120 Sold for $17,000 to Craig Bieber – Leola, SD

Lot 58 PIE Quarterback 1134 Sired By Pie Quarterback 789 Sold for $17,000 to Brad Barwick – Orleans, NE

Females:

Lot 84 PIE Della 2365 DOB 2/27/22 on Sired By: Connealy Confidence Plus Sold for $100,000 to Hansine Ranch – Pierre, SD

Lot 82 PIE Rebella 231 DOB 1/23/22 Sired By: Brown Crsb Confidence G1410 Sold for $60,000 to Berwald Red Angus – Toronto, SD

Lot 85 TKP Tilly 2088 DOB 2/10/22 Sired By: Red Mrla Resource 137E Sold for $57,500 to Vicki Blomme – Brooklyn, IA

Lot 92 Pregnant Recip due on 2/20/23 with Heifer calf Sired by PIE Stockman 4051 Dam PIE Ruby 520 Sold for 45,000 to Joe Franks – Cisco, TX

Lot 93 Pregnant Recip due on 1/28/23 with Heifer Calf Sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund Dam: HRP Della 810F H010 Sold for $39,000 to Hansine Ranch – Pierre, SD

Lot 98 Bred heifer PIE Ruby 1421 Sired by: Red Mrla Resource 137E Sold for $15,500 to Samuel Nordlund – Clearbrook, MN

Lot 114 Bred heifer PIE July Dalles 1557 Sired By: Bar M Red Cloud 9091 Sold for $14,000 to Mark Kronebusch – Lewiston, MN

Lot 96 Bred heifer PIE Ruby Tuo 1286 Sired By: PIE Quarterback 789 Sold for $13,500 to Lisa Pederson- Firesteel , SD

Lot 94 Pregnant Recip due on 1/28/23 with Heifer Calf Sired by: KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E Dam: TKP Miss Focus 017 Sold for $10,000 to Clint Witherspoon – Iowa Park, TX

Working Ranch Horses:

Lot 1 PR Buenos Shiner Sired by: Shiner Smart Cat Sold for $25,000 to Sharp Ranch – Long Valley, SD

Lot 4 PR Reys A Smart Guy Sired By: PR Smooth N Shiney Sold for $20,000 to Colter Carlson – Belvidere, SD

Lot 2 PR Playing Easy Sired By: Playguns Little Lena Sold for $15,000 to Travis Ceroll – Roslyn, SD

Lot 5 Jumbo Grade Gelding Sold for $13,000 to Darby Line – Miller, NE

The weanling colts had lots of lookers on a windy morning.

On sale morning the pens were filled with quality cattle – from bulls to open heifers to bred heifers and cows.

