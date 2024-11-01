TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Oct. 26 2024

Location: At the Ranch in Hay Springs, NE

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Averages:

115 18-Month-Old Red Angus Bulls – $7,443

7 18-Month-Old Black/Red Angus Bulls – $6,321

8 Registered Red Angus Heifer Calves – $14,781

57 Registered Red Angus Bred Heifers – $4,013

21 Registered Red Angus Bred Cows – $4,150

12 Elite Red Angus Embryo Packages – $1,375

250 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers – $3,311

3 Pieper Ranch Working Horses – $16,417

40 Pieper Ranch Weanling Colts – $4,171



It was a great day to have a sale in Hay Springs at the Pieper Red Angus Fall Run Production Sale. All the cattle looked great and the buyers were there knowing they were going to be great.



Top Bulls-

Lot 1 at $19,000 was PIE Quarterback 3624, DOB: 03/15/2023; SIRE PIE Quarterback 789; MGS: LSF Prospect 2035Z. He sold to Open A Red Angus, Hamer, ID.



Lot 6 at $19,000 was PIE Maximus 3434, DOB: 03/11/2023; SIRE: Bieber Maximus E294; MGS: PIE Quarterback 789. He sold to Gifford Lue, Tryon, NE.



Lot 4 at $17,000 was PIE Captain 3602, DOB 03/25/2023; SIRE PIE Captain 3602; SIRE: PIE Captain 057; MGS: RED DMM Glesbar Barn Dance 35. He sold to Shane Wobig, Merriman, NE.



‘Pick of the 2024 Heifer Calf Crop’ at $37,000 sold to Justin Morris, Douglas, GA.



Open Heifer Calves:

Lot 131 at $20,000 was PIE Wideload 474, DOB: 01/30/2024; SIRE: PIE Herdsman 2012. She sold to Travis Shaffer, Pierre, SD.



Lot 132 at $17,000 was PIE Abigrace 4042(BLK), DOB: 02/01/2024; SIRE: Connealy Craftsman. She sold to Justin Morris, Douglas, GA.



Lot 130 at $10,000 was PIE Crystal 4040, DOB: 02/04/2024; SIRE: PIE Hollywood 222. She sold to Ty Black, NE.



Top Bred Heifers:

Lot 141 at $10,000 was PIE Tilly 3478, DOB: 03/12/2023; SIRE: Brown CRSB Confidence G1410; Bred to Cooksley First Down 327. She sold to Carol Middick, Mountain Park, OK.



Top Pieper Ranch Horses

Top Gelding: Lot 5H at $24,000 was PR Shines Hand T Cat, a May 2017 Bay Gelding sired by Shinner Smart Cat. He sold to Larry Chandler, Brule, NE.



Top Weanling Colts:

Lot 26H at $8,800 was PR Play Guns Metal, a May 2024 Red Roan Colt sired by Playin With Metal. He sold to Dennis miller, Rozet, WY.



Mark Pieper of Pieper Red Angus giving opening statements alongside Auctioneer Ty Thompson. b6944c766af6-IMG_0175





A great crowd of Pieper Red Angus buyers. 739e542e3d2e-IMG_0177



