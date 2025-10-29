TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Oct. 25, 2025

Location: Sale at the ranch, Hay Springs, NE

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

118 – 18 Month Old Red Angus Bulls – $9,640

45 – Registered Bred Heifers – $6,522

32 – Registered Red Angus Cows – $6,219

256 – Commercial Bred Heifers – $4,929

1 – Pick of the Herd Flush $30,000

3 – Pieper Ranch Saddle Horses – $18,583

31 – Pieper Ranch Weanling Colts – $4,960



What a sale for the Pieper Family for their annual Fall Run Production Sale. The Pieper name is synonymous for great Red Angus Cattle and over the past several years is really making a name for themselves in the Quarter Horse industry.



The lunch and after sale hospitality at the Pieper Red Angus rivals the best of the sale circuit. Shaved prime rib, about a dozen salads and huge desert selection.

Mark Pieper with Ty Thompson at the Pieper Red Angus Fall Run Production Sale

Sale details – top lots, buyer info, etc.

Top Bulls:

Lot 9, PIE Maximus 4629, 3/30/2024 son of Bieber Maximus E294 x PIE Just Right to Grace Potts, Kimberly, ID at $40,000.



Lot 35, PIE Maximus 4635, 4/1/2024 son of Bieber Maximus E294 x KJL CLZB Complete 7000E to McEntire REd Angus, Sweetwater, OK for $30,000.



Lot 8, PIE Maximus 4076, 2/19/2024 son of Bieber Mazimus E294 x Bar M Red Cloud 9091 to Mike Bannan, Harrison, NE for $26,000.



Lot 120, PIE Platinum 2393, 3/1/2024 son of Brown CRSB Confidence G1410 x 9 Mile Franchise 6305 to Leu Cattle Co., Sutherland, NE for $26,000.



Top Registered Bred Heifers:

Lot 145, PIE Ruby 497, 1/29/2024 daughter of PIE Hollywood 222 bred to ALC Transcendent M42 to Jim Whitley, Horton, AL for $20,000.



Lot 128, TKP Rebella 49080, 2/22/2024 daughter of PIE Long Haul 1344 bred to PIE Cadillac 3289 to Jaylee Berwald, Toronto, SD for $13,000.



Top Registered Cows:

Lot 171, PIE Tilly 993, 2/1/2019 daughter of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 bred to 44 Faithful to Broken Heart Ranch, Firesteel, SD for $20,000.



Lot 174, TKP Adelle 3023, 2/1/2023 daughter of KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E bred to PIE Plus One 3013 to Mark Franzen, Gothenburg, NE for $11,500.



Commercial bred heifers:

One group of 36 head, AI bred to PIE Captain sold at $5,300 and another group of46 head, AI bred to PIE Cadillac sold at $5,100. Both groups went to Barry Keeler, Fairfax, OK.



Saddle Horses:

Lot H1, PR This SparksRockin, 2018 buckskin gelding by Rockin W x Shining Spark to Jaylee Berwald, Toronto, SD for $24,000.



Lot H2, PR Freckled Cat, 2018 grey gelding by Shiner Smart Cat x Shiners Glo At Night to Sandy Willow Red Angus, Waubay, SD for $22,500.



Weanling Colts:

Lot 4H, PR Shines Gunpowder, 4/2025, gray stud colt by Shiners Smart Cat x PG Gunpowder to Dennis Miller, Rozet, WY for $8,750.



Lot 16H, PR Peptos Lil Rocker, 4/2025, bay road stud colt by Playin With Metal x Rockin W to Kodi Harshman, Elmdale, KS for $8,500.

The Pieper Red Angus chuck wagon sits as a welcome to the Pieper ranch.