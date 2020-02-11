Pilakowski Angus/Carter Family Angus



TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2020

Location: Arthur, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Printz

Averages:

44 Angus Yearling Bulls – $4,755

Top Lots:

Lot 2 at $15,000 was Carters Unique G211, DOB: 1/5/2019; Sired by Deer Valley Unique 5635; MGS: Sitz Top Game 561X. He sold to the G211 Partnership of Mullen, NE.

Lot 13 at $9,250 was MMP Unique G44, DOB: 1/22/2019; Sired by Deer Valley Unique 5635; MGS: Hoover Dam. He sold to Shane Keller of Valentine, NE.

Lot 3 at $8,000 was Carters Appearance G221, DOB: 1/11/2019; Sired by Freys Appearance; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Krab, Inc. of Paxton, NE.

Lot 4 at $8,000 was Carters Southern Charm G 227, DOB: 1/12/2019; Sired by BUBS Southern Charm AA31; MGS: Connealy Black Granite. He sold to Ardissono Brothers of Oshkosh, NE.

Lot 40 at $7,000 was Carters Southern Charm G167, DOB: 1/27/2019; Sired by BUBS Southern Charm AA31; MGS: Connealy Thunder. He sold to John Orr of Lewellen, NE.