Pillen wins Nebraska GOP primary for governor

Jim Pillen, Nebraska’s largest pork producer, a former Husker football player and a University of Nebraska trustee, won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, the Associated Press declared shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Pillen, who was endorsed by outgoing Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, had 33.4% of the vote with 85% of the votes reported. He was followed by Charles Herbster, with 28.7%.

Jim Pillen



Former President Donald Trump had endorsed Herbster, a cattle rancher and businessman who had been an agriculture adviser to Trump in 2016. In recent weeks several women accused Herbster of sexual misconduct.

Brett Lindstrom, a state senator, came in third, with 27.7%.

Ted Genoways, a Nebraska writer, explained the recent political history of Nebraska in an article in The New York Times this week.

Analysts considered Herbster’s loss an embarrassment for Trump.

Nebraska Republicans and Democrats also picked their candidates for the congressional seat previously held by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned from office and ended his reelection bid in March after he was convicted of federal corruption charges.

Fortenberry had been the ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommitte.

State Sen. Mike Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, won the Republican nomination, while state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks won the Democratic nod.

–The Hagstrom Report