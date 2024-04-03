Pine Coulee Bulls, LLC. Bull Sale

Date of Sale: March 11, 2024

Location: At the Wagon Box Ranch in Hardin, MT

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

38 Older bulls – $9,256

117 Yearling Bulls – $7,035



Great day at the Pine Coulee Bulls, LLC. selling some real nice powerful bulls built in rougher rugged country. You can tell the Carrel and Stampfel families take a lot of time preparing these bulls for the buyers to enjoy and build a great herd out of.



Top Bulls:



Lot 110, Pine Coulee New Rules 151L, 1/6/2023 son of Shipwheel Northern Lights, sold to Duff Cattle Co. of Hobart, OK for $23,000



Lot 1, Pine Coulee Juneau K569, 6/26/2022 son of OCC Juneau 807J, sold to Koupal Angus of Dante, SD for $20,000



Lot 5, Pine Coulee Cobalt K592, 6/7/2022 son of Coleman Bravo 6313, sold to Cross W Livestock of Ekalaka, MT for $19,500



Lot 23, Pine Coulee Rainfall K583, 6/10/2022 son of SAV Rainfall 6846, sold to Sadler Ranches of Perkins, OK for $17,000



Lot 34, Pine Coulee Real Deal K575, 6/5/2022 son of Duff Real Deal 19115, sold to JR Ranch of Othello, WA for $17,000

Rumph Ranches and Fortner Ranch of Biddle, MT were strong bidders all the way through the sale.