Pine Creek Angus Annual Coming 2 Year Old Bull and Bred Heifer Sale

Date of Sale: Dec. 15, 2023



Location: Faith Livestock Auction – Faith, SD



Averages

35 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls Averaged $4,621

23 Registered Bred Heifers Averaged $3,945

The Weiss family brought a nice offering of Angus bulls and bred heifers to town for their 3rd Annual Fall Production Sale. The bulls were a very solid set and were developed to go anywhere in the country with ease. Congratulations to Pine Creek Angus on another successful sale.



Lot 1 – $8,500. Pine Creek Summation 2337, 2/7/22; Sire: DL Dummation 750; MGS: Sitz Accomplishment 720F. Sold to Merlin Brink of Union Center, SD.

Lot 17 – $8,250. Pine Creek Resilient 2486, 3/18/22; Sire: Sitz Resilient 10208; MGS: Connealy Arsenal 2174. Sold to Veal Black Angus of Meadow, SD.

Lot 2 – $7,500. Pine Creek Summation 2354, 2/9/22; Sire: DL Summation 750; MGS: Sitz Bullseye 9994. Sold to James Berndt of Eagle Butte, SD.

Lot 23 – $7,000. Pine Creek Magnitude 2571, 3/26/22; Sire: Mead Magnitude; MGS: Sitz Bullseye 9994. Sold to Lane Geiannonatti of Ludlow, SD.









