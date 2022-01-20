Pine Creek Angus Ranch 2 Year Old Bull Sale

Sale host Lyle Weiss making the opening remarks at the Pine Creek Angus Two Year Old Bull and Female sale.



TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Jan. 10, 2022

Location: Faith Livestock, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

46 Coming Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $3,380

27 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,290

This was the first offering of two year old bulls and bred heifers ever from Pine Creek Angus. Lyle and Justin Weiss saved these bulls back especially for this sale. The bulls were summered on grass and fed a light growing ration since coming off grass. Bulls were in great sale condition, not over fed and will have excellent feet. The bred females were also specifically selected for this sale, they are broody and backed by some of the best female-making genetics in the Angus breed.

Top bulls:

Lot 1, Pine Creek Accomplish 0042, a 2/20 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F sold to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, SD for $8,000.

Lot 9, Pine Creek Capitalist 0125, 3/20 son of LD Capitalist sold to Howard Heinert, Parmalee, SD for $6,000.

Lot 7, Pine Creek Capitalist 0107, 3/20 son of LD Capitalist to Rodney & Tracy Ingalls, Opal, SD for $5,000.

Lot 10, Pine Creek Capitalist 0192, 3/20 son of LD Capitalist to Rodney & Tracy Ingalls, Opal, SD at $4,750.

Top Bred Females:

Lot 50, PCAR Pride 3046, 3/13 daughter of Hoover Dam x Pine Creek Image Maker. Sold to Fuoss Angus, Draper, SD for $6,000.

Lot 80, PCAR Ruby 0002, 2/20 daughter of Sitz Accomplishment bred to calve in April sold to Jasper Ingalls, Casper, WY for $6,000.

Lot 51, PCAR Emma E0083, 3/20 daughter of LD Capitalist bred to Pine Creek Revelvance 0076 sold to Jasper Ingalls, Casper, WY for $5,750.

Lot 79, PCAR Barbarmere Nell 0232, 3/20 daughter of Woodhill Relevance due in April sold to Clifford Randall, Broadus, MT for $5,000.

Great sale for the Weiss family, be sure to keep their April yearling sale on your mind.

Chris Veal, Veal Black Angus, Meadow, SD got some Pine Creek Angus bulls.



The Ingalls outfit from Opal, SD selected several Pine Creek bulls.

