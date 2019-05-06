Pine Creek Angus Ranch 29th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date: April 19, 2019
Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Consultant: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
66 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $3,815
35 Open Angus Heifers – $1,547
Pine Creek is owned by Lyle and Miriam Weiss, along with their son, Justin, and his wife, Lacey, and daughter, Paige. The sale day crowd included many repeat buyers. A feature of the sale were the Angus heifers. This beautiful herd of Angus females is generations deep in maternal genetics, with many of the cow families going back to Sitz Angus. The well-organized catalog and supplement sheet provided up to date data on each of the bulls and heifers.
Lot 51: $7,000 to Barry Knippling, Chamberlain, South Dakota – OCC Active Duty 522 x Sitz Right Answer 644Y
Lot 11: $6,750 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Pine Creek Valubull 8110
Lot 56: $6,500 to Margaret Upell, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Pine Creek Alliance 5254 x Mr JT Ribeye 946
Lot 3: $6,250 to Marlin Brink, Union Center, South Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Pine Creek Dateline 5133
Lot 44: $6,250 to Myron Weiss, Mud Butte, South Dakota – OCC Active Duty 522 x Sitz Investment 660Z