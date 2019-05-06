Pine Creek Angus Ranch 29th Annual Bull Sale

The owners of Pine Creek Angus, Miriam and Lyle Weiss, with granddaughter, Paige.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date: April 19, 2019

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Consultant: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

66 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $3,815

35 Open Angus Heifers – $1,547

Pine Creek is owned by Lyle and Miriam Weiss, along with their son, Justin, and his wife, Lacey, and daughter, Paige. The sale day crowd included many repeat buyers. A feature of the sale were the Angus heifers. This beautiful herd of Angus females is generations deep in maternal genetics, with many of the cow families going back to Sitz Angus. The well-organized catalog and supplement sheet provided up to date data on each of the bulls and heifers.

Lot 51: $7,000 to Barry Knippling, Chamberlain, South Dakota – OCC Active Duty 522 x Sitz Right Answer 644Y

Lot 11: $6,750 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Pine Creek Valubull 8110

Lot 56: $6,500 to Margaret Upell, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Pine Creek Alliance 5254 x Mr JT Ribeye 946

Lot 3: $6,250 to Marlin Brink, Union Center, South Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Pine Creek Dateline 5133

Lot 44: $6,250 to Myron Weiss, Mud Butte, South Dakota – OCC Active Duty 522 x Sitz Investment 660Z